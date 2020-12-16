The Best Beaches in Greece
White beaches, red beaches, black beaches—the best beaches in Greece come in many colors! Greece is famous for its coastline, and no matter where you are in the country, you'll find no shortage of beaches to take in the deep blue Mediterranean Sea. Hint: The best beaches in Greece are often hard to reach, but are always well worth it.
Super Paradise Beach is a gigantic stretch of sand tucked away next to Paradise Beach. It's only reachable by taxi-ferry or by public bus, but the trek is worth it. It's also a notorious party destination, with a friendly gay community. Super...
Crete has an abundance of shoreline, and its Elafonisi Beach is one of the best in Greece. This sprawling piece of pink and white sand opens up to the turquoise sea. Lifeguards keep a constant watch, and so the beach is suitable for all ages. You...
This superb beach on the island’s northwest shore is accessible only by water. It's easy to find a boat; they depart frequently from Porto Vromi, Ágios Nikólaos, Cape Skinari and Zákinthos Town. At Navagio, sheer...
Mylopotas Beach is one of the most popular destinations on Íos island, but since it stretches over one kilometre long, you'll rarely find it overcrowded. Cafes and restaurants stretch the length of the beach, but the Far Out Beach Club reigns...
Athens is an incredible city to visit but can feel busy and overwhelming, especially during peak tourist season. Escape the hustle and bustle with a visit to the resort town of Vouliagmeni on the Attica coast. I took this photo from a café right...
There are two Paradise Beaches on Kos. One is northeast of Kefalos. It's quite nice with facilities, a bar, and crystal clear waters. The other is southwest of Kefalos. It's also quite nice with facilities, a bar, and crystal clear waters. The...
While there are only around 130 folks that call Pserimos island home fulltime, pleasure cruises out of nearby Kos island dump at least that many somehow both burnt and pale (mostly British) tourists every couple hours on her best beach! This could...
Santorini's Red Beach is one of the most unique beaches in Greece. The stretch of pebbly sand is surrounded by high, bright-red cliffs. It's not one of the most popular beaches on the island for sunbathing, but it's still worth a visit. A short...
Everyone goes to Santorini for the famous sunset in Oia. However, the moonlight at the black sand beach in Kamari is worth going as well. Plus, along the beach are shops, bars and restaurants one after another. Most of them are outdoor, so you can...
Just 10 miles from Corfu Town, you'll find Glyfada Beach. With its long stretch of white coastline, you may even opt to stay here a night or two. The entire area is covered in cafes, hotels, restaurants, and nightlife options.
Yes, Vegas would do the trick, but a 12 days hopping between the Greek islands of Santorini, Folegandros, and Sifnos will be a matrimonial send-off you’ll actually want to remember. Cannonball into clear coves reachable only by boat, and party...
For many travelers to Greece, there’s a conundrum: Do you concentrate on the mainland—Athens, Delphi—or do you spend your time cruising the islands—from fashionable Mykonos to holy Patmos? With Grand Circle Cruise Line, you don’t have to make that...
The Balos Beach and lagoon is located on the island of Crete, and is considered to be one of the most beautiful beaches in Greece. This title owes to the turquoise, crystal-clear waters and the white sands that have become quite a popular...
Preveli Beach is a secluded beach found on Crete, located about 43 kilometres from Rethymnon town. But it's more than just a beach -- it's also a river lagoon and a palm forest. A quick hike will get you down through the palm forest and on the...
