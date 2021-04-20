Paradise Beach Paradise beach, Greece

Escape from Paradise Beach to Paradise Beach FKK There are two Paradise Beaches on Kos.



One is northeast of Kefalos. It's quite nice with facilities, a bar, and crystal clear waters.



The other is southwest of Kefalos. It's also quite nice with facilities, a bar, and crystal clear waters.



The difference is the first one is very easy to get to and prone to getting covered in a crush of humanity while the second one (pictured above) is found at the end of a loooong, winding, dirt road (complete with sheer drops!) and only very lighted spotted with a few clothing optional occupants.



Don't worry, the way is clearly marked with signs pointing the way to Kavo Paradiso Beach FKK. FKK of course short for Freikörperkultur — a German movement whose name translates to Free Body Culture.



Now when I say it has facilities, I mean it has around 7 or 8 umbrellas to rent with accompanying chairs.



And when I say it has a bar, I mean it has a teeny-tiny shed manned by a blissfully quiet Greek fellow selling Mythos beers for 2 euros a bottle.



And when I say it has crystal clear waters, I mean it! This was by far my favorite beach on a recent trip to Kos and well worth the death defying drive to reach it!