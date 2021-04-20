Navagio (Shipwreck) Beach
Navagio (Shipwreck) BeachThis superb beach on the island’s northwest shore is accessible only by water. It's easy to find a boat; they depart frequently from Porto Vromi, Ágios Nikólaos, Cape Skinari and Zákinthos Town. At Navagio, sheer limestone cliffs cradle sugar-white sands and an azure bay. As for the shipwreck that gave the cove its nickname, the story goes that a freighter smuggling cigarettes, wine and women ran aground here in 1981 while fleeing the Greek navy. The ship's remains can still be seen in the dunes. Note that this secluded spot has no facilities, so bring your own food and drink—as well as a sun umbrella because the beach heats up dramatically by midday.
The secret's out about Navagio Beach: thanks to several viral photos, the secluded stretch of white sand topped off with a shipwreck has people swooning all over the world. The Panagiotis ship went down in 1983, while allegedly smuggling cigarettes. Getting there is only possible by boat from Porto Vromi, Agios Nikolaos, or Cape Skinari.