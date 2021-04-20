Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Navagio (Shipwreck) Beach

Elation 290 91, Greece
Navagio (Shipwreck) Beach Greece
Navagio (Shipwreck) Beach, Zakynthos Greece
Navagio (Shipwreck) Beach Greece
Navagio (Shipwreck) Beach, Zakynthos Greece

Navagio (Shipwreck) Beach

This superb beach on the island’s northwest shore is accessible only by water. It's easy to find a boat; they depart frequently from Porto Vromi, Ágios Nikólaos, Cape Skinari and Zákinthos Town. At Navagio, sheer limestone cliffs cradle sugar-white sands and an azure bay. As for the shipwreck that gave the cove its nickname, the story goes that a freighter smuggling cigarettes, wine and women ran aground here in 1981 while fleeing the Greek navy. The ship's remains can still be seen in the dunes. Note that this secluded spot has no facilities, so bring your own food and drink—as well as a sun umbrella because the beach heats up dramatically by midday.
By Amanda Castleman , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Candice Walsh
AFAR Local Expert
over 6 years ago

Navagio (Shipwreck) Beach, Zakynthos

The secret's out about Navagio Beach: thanks to several viral photos, the secluded stretch of white sand topped off with a shipwreck has people swooning all over the world. The Panagiotis ship went down in 1983, while allegedly smuggling cigarettes. Getting there is only possible by boat from Porto Vromi, Agios Nikolaos, or Cape Skinari.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points