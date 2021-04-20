HomeTravel GuidesGreeceNaxos

Naxos

Naxos, Greece
Jock Montgomery

For many travelers to Greece, there’s a conundrum: Do you concentrate on the mainland—Athens, Delphi—or do you spend your time cruising the islands—from fashionable Mykonos to holy Patmos? With Grand Circle Cruise Line, you don’t have to make that decision. The first week of the 15-day Treasures of the Aegean: Greek Island Cruise, Athens & Istanbul itinerary includes the monasteries of Meteora, perched atop rock formations; the town of Kalambaka, Thessaly, where you’ll discover a Byzantine tradition when you stop at an icon-painting workshop and meet one of the artisans; and the majestic ancient sanctuary of Delphi. Then you depart on a cruise to the Aegean’s most beautiful islands aboard a 50-passenger small ship. You’ll call at ports including Amorgos, Delos, and Naxos, where you’ll sit down for an island dinner with some of its residents. While you’ll be following the routes of ancient heroes, Grand Circle assures that travelers also experience modern-day life in the country from those who live, work, and play here. Exclusive Discovery Series events take you deeper, show you more, and give you an unfiltered look into daily life whether you’re dining with a Greek family during a Home-Hosted Dinner, or participating in a cooking class in the mountain village of Arachova.

Tue Dec 22 00:08:36 EST 2015

Door Knockers-Naxos, Greece

Visiting Naxos, we had a chance to wander around Old Naxos Town. Many different shaped old doors, various colors and incredible door Knockers. This one in particular caught my eye. it would be fun to know the history behind those that came knocking so many years ago.

Nearby highlights
The ancient kouros abandoned by its makers because of flaws in the stone, at the Ancient marble quarries at Apollon Apollonas Naxos, Greece
Kouroi at Naxos
March 21, 2022 03:30 PM
Portara
April 20, 2021 04:05 PM
Greece, Cyclades islands, Amorgos island, Panaghia Chozoviotissa (or Hozoviotissa) monastery
Hozoviotissa Monastery
April 25, 2018 07:33 AM
