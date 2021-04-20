Where are you going?
Paralia Super Paradise

Paralia Super Paradise, 846 00, Greece
Super Paradise Beach, Mykonos Mykonos Greece

Super Paradise Beach, Mykonos

Super Paradise Beach is a gigantic stretch of sand tucked away next to Paradise Beach. It's only reachable by taxi-ferry or by public bus, but the trek is worth it.

It's also a notorious party destination, with a friendly gay community. Super Paradise Night Club is the most popular club in the area, and caters to a ritzy crowd. When the sun goes down, this beach really comes to life. If you're seeking a quieter atmosphere, show up early.

By Candice Walsh , AFAR Local Expert

