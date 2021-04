Glyfada Beach Glyfada Beach, Παραλία Γλυφάδας, Glifada 491 00, Greece

The Best Beach on Corfu Island Just 10 miles from Corfu Town, you'll find Glyfada Beach. With its long stretch of white coastline, you may even opt to stay here a night or two. The entire area is covered in cafes, hotels, restaurants, and nightlife options.