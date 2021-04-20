Shanghai Sights

While you’ll never have time for all of Shanghai’s best sights, here are some of our favorites. Seek out the city’s art and mind-blowing architecture, decompress in tranquil gardens, or tour long-forgotten nightclubs. Trust us: You won’t be bored.

Highlights
006fb3b708f49ecf6bb7adc6456599cf.jpg
Propaganda Poster Art Center
Propaganda Poster Art Center
Changning, China, 200085
One of Shanghai’s most fascinating museums is hidden in the basement of a French Concession high-rise. Yang Pei Ming started collecting Maoist-era (1949–1979) propaganda posters in 1995—first as a hobby, and then to preserve these important historical and cultural relics. (The Chinese government destroyed many old posters for political reasons.) Thanks to Ming’s diligence, the museum has nearly 6,000 originals you won’t see anywhere else, from woodblock prints by Chinese autoworkers to intricate Shanghai Lady cigarette ads and neon-red armbands. The gift shop sells large and small reprints as well as postcards and kitschy souvenirs.
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
497054f388931c314fc745e3942cb218.jpg
Nicky Almasy
Fuxing Park
516 Fuxing Middle Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Fuxing Park has quite the history. It was a Ming Dynasty private garden until the French took it over in 1909. Then came the Japanese occupation of Shanghai during World War II until the early 1950s, after which the park again became Chinese. Today, the park is a vibrant gathering spot, wide open to the public. No matter the season, it’s full of locals playing mah-jong, practicing tai chi, writing calligraphy, and flying kites amid the sycamore trees. Come early on a weekday morning to see the dancers, then walk over to the Mattress flower beds.
April 20, 2021 03:57 PM
 · 
AFAR Traveler
9883d3b5ff034a4eb8e786f30af930f4.jpg
China-May 2010 Shanghai City Pudong Skyline from The Bund.
José Fuste Raga/age fotostock
The Bund
Zhongshan East 1st Road
Architecture lovers flock to the Huangpu River’s western side to stroll the Bund, a waterfront tourist magnet in central Shanghai. There’s a glorious mishmash of late-19th- and early-20th-century styles here, from Gothic revival to art deco. Walk by the Fairmont Peace Hotel—first opened in 1929 as the Cathay Hotel—to behold its copper pyramid roof turned aqua with age. (Talk about aging gracefully.) Then hit the marble-floored HSBC Building (No. 12) to admire the domed ceiling’s eight mosaic murals, with frescoes depicting the 12 zodiac signs.
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
53dcc9c26f457ce391dd76514c4cf2e2.jpeg
Power Station of Art
Power Station of Art
200 Hua Yuan Gang Lu
On the desolate site of the 2010 World Expo, the Chinese government has transformed an old power station into an artistic gem. Power Station of Art (PSA) is the first state-owned contemporary art museum in China, so while that precludes shows that might be deemed too avant-garde, it also means admission to the big-name exhibitions is heavily subsidized—and sometimes even free! In addition to hosting the Shanghai Biennale, the museum puts on shows running the gamut from modern Danish design to punk rock history and works by Shanghai street artist JR.
March 23, 2018 01:47 PM
 · 
AFAR Editors
4138ae308448175ac022a57d8b882fc5.jpg
World Financial Center and Shanghai Tower in Shanghai
Jose Raga Fuste/age fotostock
Shanghai Tower
Shanghai Tower has a lot to be smug about. At 2,073 feet, it’s the second highest building on earth, topped only by Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Let the world’s fastest elevators whisk you to the 119th-floor observation deck at 67 feet per second. From up here, the Oriental Pearl Tower looks like a child’s toy, and the cruises gliding on the Huangpu River appear no bigger than model boats. While, from the ground, you have to crane your neck to see the tops of skyscrapers like the Shanghai World Financial Center and Jin Mao Tower, in Shanghai Tower you’ll be looking down on them. Like a boss.
May 13, 2018 04:27 PM
 · 
AFAR Editors
5fb73a608cf687f709571bdf7fc59925.jpg
David Chipperfield Architects, RAM, Rockbund Art Museum, Shanghai, China. Reception area.
age fotostock
Rockbund Art Museum
20 Huqiu Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
One block west of the Bund you can find the Rockbund Art Museum, housed in Shanghai’s former Royal Asiatic Society building (1932). Like many of the grande dame Bund buildings, RAS was dreamt up by British design firm Palmer and Turner and done to the nines in art deco style. The museum hosts its share of heavy hitters from the contemporary art world, such as Zhang Huan, Cai Guo-Qiang, and Felix Gonzalez-Torres. Rockbund is small but charming, especially the tranquil top-floor café and lounge, which give way to a small terrace overlooking the Pudong skyline.
April 20, 2021 03:32 PM
Long_Museum.VIW-ACNH-0245-0008.AGE_copy.jpg
Vaulted exterior concrete columns. Long Museum West Bund, Shanghai, China. Architect: Atelier Deshaus, 2015.
Hufton and Crow/VIEW/age fotostock
Long Museum (West Bund)
3398 Longteng Ave, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200000
Wang Wei and her husband, Liu Yiqian, are voracious collectors of Chinese art, both contemporary and traditional. The first Long Museum opened on the Pudong side of the river, in the suburban neighborhood of Jinqiao; the second is located on West Bund, a mere 15 minutes’ walk from the Yuz Museum. The building, done by lauded Shanghai architects Atelier Deshaus, might just stun you, with its enormous ceilings and open rooms that flow one into the other. Most exhibitions are of Chinese artwork—past shows include a retrospective of the work of cartoonist Zhang Guangyu and a selection of Qing Dynasty paintings. But big-name Western artists also show here, among them James Turrell and Olafur Eliasson.
November 20, 2018 08:49 AM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
eabcb2d0e98035bd0d6dcbfd094bc8e0.jpg
Traditional Chinese garden with fish pool, stone bridge and pavilions, Hangzhou, China
Fang Zhou/age fotostock
Hangzhou
Hangzhou, Zhejiang, China
Hangzhou is an easy day trip from Shanghai, just 45 minutes by bullet train from Hongqiao Station. Hangzhou is the home of China’s prized Longjing green tea, which you can taste at the China National Tea Museum. The city is also known for its temples and for beautiful West Lake, captured in countless photos and classical Chinese paintings. Lingyin Temple is one of China’s largest Buddhist temples, which dates back to the 4th century (although most of the buildings that visitors see today are contemporary reconstructions of Qing Dynasty structures). In front of the temple is the Feilai Feng grotto, with more than 300 rock reliefs of Buddha, some dating from the 10th century.
April 20, 2021 03:28 PM
 · 
Lindsey Tramuta
de07785151483f1d62abad297f5c4c1f.jpg
Jade Buddha Temple
170 Anyuan Rd, Jing'an, China, 200060
The original Jade Buddha Temple was built in the late-19th century to house two jade Buddha statues brought from Burma by a monk named Hui Gen. They remain the principal attractions of the temple, especially the larger of the two, a seated Buddha carved from a single piece of white jade and weighing 205 kilograms (452 pounds). This is an active Buddhist monastery, and you’ll see monks throughout the buildings and grounds, as well as locals who come here to worship. The complex has gone through cycles of destruction and repair, first during the uprising that led to the overthrow of the Qing dynasty, and later during the Cultural Revolution. There is also a popular vegetarian restaurant at the temple.

April 20, 2021 03:58 PM
 · 
AFAR Traveler
a0746ed473d6451b671a2e67ee60e40a.jpg
Nicky Almasy
Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum
62 Changyang Rd, Hongkou Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200082
You wouldn’t know it from walking the streets of Hongkou today, but this Shanghai neighborhood once was home to more than 20,000 Jewish refugees fleeing Nazi-occupied Europe. Shanghai before and during World War II was a safe harbor for European Jews, although by 1943, with the city under Japanese control, most were forced to live in what was called the Restricted Sector for Stateless Refugees, aka the Shanghai Ghetto. The Shanghai Jewish Refugees Museum is on the site of the former Ohel Moshe Synagogue, built in 1927 and one of two remaining synagogues in Shanghai (the other is Ohel Rachel in Jing’an). The museum’s exhibits showcase historical artifacts, among them a number of photographs, refugee passports, and copies of the newspaper Shanghai Jewish Chronicle.
April 20, 2021 03:45 PM
 · 
Cindy Chupack
40c5bf43a4acddcf3670d2298ff7ff91.jpeg
Historic Shanghai
Historic Shanghai Walking Tours
1555 Huaihai Middle Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Historic Shanghai’s tours and events are the closest you’ll can come to traveling back in time to Shanghai’s golden age. The group was founded by longtime Shanghai residents Tess Johnston, Tina Kanagaratnam, and Patrick Cranley. They host myriad cultural events—author talks, lectures, screenings—as well as tours of Shanghai’s historic sites and neighborhoods. All three owners are architecture buffs, and together they have an encyclopedic knowledge of Shanghai’s Western architecture, past and present. Tours and walks run a couple of times per month, covering topics like Americans in Old Shanghai, Old Shanghai’s nightclubs, and the regeneration of Yangpu District.
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
78378b94689b11fa05fec3c7278f2300.jpg
Guilin Park
age fotostock
Guilin Park
128 Guilin Road
In the early 20th century, Guilin Park was the private compound of detective-turned-gangster Huang Jinrong. Today, it’s open to the public, beckoning tourists to come relax in an otherwise-buzzing neighborhood. Strolls through the handsome carved pavilions, tree-lined stone pathways, and grottoes allow for superb people-watching: In the shade of pavilions and on benches beneath pergolas, locals play Go and mah-jong, practice opera, and show off their singing caged birds. If you’re in Xujiahui or the French Concession, it’s well worth coming here to experience a slice of Shanghai life.
March 12, 2018 06:10 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
53ce2bb4ffb742b2b77ac43613254fe8.jpeg
Madame Mao's Dowry
Madame Mao’s Dowry
207 Fumin Rd, Jingan Qu, China, 200085
Hunting for made-in-China souvenirs more Etsy than kitschy? Madame Mao is the spot! Check out the alphabet tote bags from Pinyin Press, cloisonné snuff bottles by Piling Palang, vibrant wrapping paper by Paper Tiger, and quirky jewelry from the young Shanghai designer Shin. If you’re into vintage finds more than handmade items, browse the extensive collection of Communist propaganda posters from the 1950s, ‘60s, and ‘70s. While the large framed images can be expensive, the postcards and photographs are affordable and can be tucked away in every suitcase.
April 20, 2021 03:58 PM
 · 
AFAR Traveler
c5b87a5f2a7e645f7e4158f78b0b0c4b.jpg
Piling Palang
183 Anfu Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085
Deng Bing Bing started his line of ceramic, cloisonné and lacquer home goods after he spent a decade in Melbourne. Traditional Chinese designs incorporate playful details and vibrant colors, blending Eastern and Western styles seamlessly. Scoop up ceramic trays, bowls painted with acrobats and beautiful cloisonné tiffin carriers.

November 10, 2018 08:16 AM
 · 
Emily Chu
f1d3803c7c1999d56cd75a44f0d9a018.jpg
Spin Ceramics Shanghai
Spin Ceramics
360 Kangding Road
You don’t know you need a paperweight shaped like a dumpling until you see it. Hidden behind sliding doors on an unassuming street corner in Shanghai‘s Jing’an District, Spin is the best place in the city to buy modern Chinese ceramics. The shop works with artists in Jingdezhen, China’s porcelain capital, to make original, limited-edition works of art at competitive prices, from a small porcelain and wood display table to delicate celadon-green teacups and dainty chopstick rests shaped like chili peppers. Spin ships worldwide at a reasonable cost, so you don’t have to worry about lugging a vase the size of a small child through Asia.
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
665bae92fd4d482e617f160c0ab41174.jpg
Blue Calico
age fotostock
Blue Nankeen Exhibition Hall
637弄24号 Changle Road
Blue Nankeen Exhibition Hall’s name is a bit misleading. There’s a display upstairs explaining how nankeen cloth is starched and hand-dyed a rich shade of indigo, but this is primarily a place to pick up beautiful textiles, clothing, and accessories. Nankeen, also known as blue calico, originates from Nanjing, China’s onetime capital (nanjing means “southern capital”). You’ll find it used here in mandarin-collar shirts for both men and women, pint-size tea dresses for little girls, soft-soled slip-on shoes, hats, and bags. If you’re handy with a sewing machine, you can even buy fabric by the meter. No discounts.
March 12, 2018 06:10 PM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
72eeba3d17440fc5c6b7325134c9a6ea.jpg
Tianzifang art and shopping district Shanghai, China
Richard Ellis/age fotostock
Tianzifang
56 Shaoxing Rd, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Shanghai’s arts and crafts enclave, Tianzifang, is a labyrinth of narrow lanes bursting with diminutive shops, restaurants, and bars. Most of the shops here are located inside shikumen, stone gatehouses dating to the early 1930s. Gear up for your shopping spree with a coffee alfresco at Kommune before checking out Xingmu Handicraft’s gorgeous handmade leather notebooks or Shanghai Code’s vintage Chinese glasses and watches. Pick up delicate stationery at Dongxi Workshop, Shanghai‘s very first boutique, and head to Sky Music Box for—you guessed it—music boxes from all over the world.
April 20, 2021 03:27 PM
d6a63b04728d58e0c77abf0103be22d8.jpg
Germain Tailors
Germain Tailors Shanghai
506 Jianguo W Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
This French Concession tailor shop specializes in bespoke and made-to-measure menswear. Come here to get fitted for suits, blazers, and overcoats for a fraction of what it would cost in the States. Germain’s tailors were trained in Japan and Europe, and its fabric selection, sourced from England, Italy, China, and Japan, is expansive, with a whopping 1,000 choices of natural fibers like cotton, wool, and linen. Custom suits start from approximately $530. Bespoke shirts, in which you choose the fabric weight, pattern, and cuff and collar style, start from about $75.
November 07, 2018 08:34 AM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
51752596b6f6e499be5185589636af2e.jpg
Nicky Almasy
Culture Matters
17 Dongping Rd, Xuhui Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
Gaze down at Shanghai denizens’ feet, and you’ll see many pairs of canvas sneakers emblazoned with the word Feiyue. You can pick up your own pair at Culture Matters, a pint-size second-floor shop offering Feiyues in dozens of styles and colors. The homegrown brand dates back to the 1920s, when canvas shoes with a supple rubber bottom were first produced in Shanghai. It wasn’t until two decades later that the shoes, popular in martial arts because of their flexible sole, got the name Feiyue, meaning “to fly across.” The street-style staples retail in Europe for as much as $71—but at Culture Matters, the original black and white models cost a fraction of that, and you can even have them custom painted!
November 14, 2018 08:43 AM
 · 
Sophie Friedman
More From AFAR
Surprising Countries Where U.S. Citizens Need an Advance Visa
Travel Tips + Etiquette
Surprising Countries Where U.S. Citizens Need an Advance Visa
10 Best Places to Travel in June
Where to Go Next
10 Best Places to Travel in June
6 Lantern Festivals That’ll Brighten Your Life
Festivals + Events
6 Lantern Festivals That’ll Brighten Your Life
9 Best Places to Go in November
Where to Go in Fall
9 Best Places to Go in November
The World’s Largest Astronomy Museum Opens in Shanghai
Museums + Galleries
The World’s Largest Astronomy Museum Opens in Shanghai
5 Incredible Underwater Hotels Around the World
Hotels
5 Incredible Underwater Hotels Around the World
Load More