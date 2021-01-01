10 Hotels Around the World with Great Views
Collected by Jennifer Flowers , AFAR Staff
Who needs postcards when you have this outside your window? Check out these ten hotels around the world that offer show-stopping views of their destinations.
Save Place
405 Spray Ave, Banff, AB T1L 1J4, Canada
Set in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Banff National Park, the year-round Fairmont Banff Springs was the brainchild of Sir William Cornelius Van Horne, president of the Canadian Pacific Railway. On arrival at Banff, the tourism visionary made...
Save Place
800 16th St NW, Washington, DC 20006, USA
Not everyone gets to live across the street from the White House. Before the current Italian-Renaissance hotel was constructed in 1927, the prime real estate was occupied by the homes of two little-known American icons: John Hay—personal...
Save Place
Kurhausstrasse 65, 8032 Zürich, Switzerland
This landmark hotel, built in the Swiss rustic style popular at the turn of the 19th century, has hosted Winston Churchill, Arturo Toscanini, Albert Einstein, the Shah of Iran, Henry Kissinger, and the Rolling Stones, among others. Situated high...
Save Place
Torres del Paine, Torres de Paine, Magallanes y la Antártica Chilena Region, Chile
Located next to Torres del Paine National Park and Lake Sarmiento, Awasi Patagonia is the perfect setting to take in some of the most striking views in the Chilean Patagonia region. Awasi Patagonia comprises 12 private villas and a main lodge with...
Save Place
3-7-1-2, ３丁目-７ 西新宿 新宿区 東京都 163-1055, Japan
Immortalized on celluloid in the film Lost in Translation, the modernist Park Hyatt may have the sexiest cocktail bar in all of Tokyo. The rest of the property—set on the upper floors of the three connecting columns of the 770-foot Shinjuku...
Save Place
Zhong Shan Dong Yi Lu, Wai Tan, Huangpu Qu, Shanghai Shi, China
The first new building to be constructed on the Bund in 60 years, the terraced, granite Peninsula opened in October 2009. Celebrating the city’s Roaring Twenties, the standalone hotel creates a grand sense of arrival with a sweeping...
Save Place
Carretera Hiram Bingham KM 7.5, Aguas Calientes, Peru
You’ll never sleep anywhere closer to Machu Picchu than Belmond Sanctuary Lodge—it’s adjacent to the site entrance, and the only hotel on the mountain. In fact, the lodge is built on the former staging area for American explorer...
Save Place
89-113 Kent St, Millers Point NSW 2000, Australia
A longtime favorite among royalty, rock stars, actors, and visiting dignitaries, the Langham hotel completed a $30 million renovation in December 2014. London-based GA Designs was charged with retaining the hotel’s stately character—check out the...
Save Place
Whether you're up for the adventure of a mobile tented camp, or would prefer a private house staffed with personal chefs, Singita Grumeti is the place for the ultimate safari experience and unbeatable Great Migration views. The 350,000-acre...
Save Place
139 Tepene Tablelands Rd, Matauri Bay 0245, New Zealand
At this luxury property perched over Matauri Bay near the top of the North Island, the colonial-style buildings are dwarfed by the endless wavy greens of a championship, par-72 golf course that ends at the Pacific. The ocean views and holes...
Popular Stories
- 1 Longreads A Very Big Little Country
- 2 Air Travel Southwest Canceled One-Third of Its Flights This Weekend—What Went Wrong?
- 3 COVID + Travel Should I Get a COVID-19 Booster Before I Travel?
- 4 Air Travel United Just Added a Ton of New International Flights for 2022
- 5 COVID + Travel We Reviewed the CDC-Approved COVID Home Tests for International Travel—Here’s What to Know