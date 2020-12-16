Romantic Barcelona
Collected by Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert
Who says Paris is the city of love? The Catalan capital offers restaurants with cozy corners, candlelit Arabic baths, and lush green spaces to stroll with your better half. In Barcelona, couples can wander a neoclassical labyrinth to find the Greek god of love at the center, peruse the wares at centuries-old-shops , or just lounge on the beach, staring into the grays and blues of the Mediterranean.
Passeig de Picasso, 22, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
The calming sounds of trickling water, and the smell of cinnamon are the first things I notice when I walk in the door at Barcelona Aire. We're attended right away by soft-spoken staff, who put on our wristbands--we've signed up for a scrub, and a...
Passeig dels Castanyers, 1, 08035 Barcelona, Spain
The oldest garden in the city, the Laberint d’Horta was once the property of the Marquise Desvalls. Explore lush green spaces in search of striking statuary and plant life, then find love—in the figure of Cupid at the center of the garden maze....
Carrer de les Caputxes, 10, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Our hotel was a few feet away from Bubó chocolate and pastry shop and we must've stopped there about 5 or 6 different times while staying in Barcelona. The desserts are outstanding and the chocolate covered salted macadamia nuts make a perfectly...
Carrer de Joaquín Costa, 33, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
The Catalan capital has plenty of places to cozy up with your loved one and enjoy your drink of choice, be it a meaty Tarragona red or a café carajillo—the Spanish spin on Irish coffee. Lean your elbows on the marble tables of Casa Almirall,...
Bring some friends and a healthy appetite to El Bar-Barcelona for modern takes on traditional Spanish bar food as well as a well-thought-out wine menu. Crunchier-than-usual croquetas made with panko, a carnivores-only version of patatas bravas,...
Passeig de Picasso, 21, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Soak up the sun and stroll the grounds of this centrally-located Barcelona park. Home to Barcelona's zoo, the Catalan Parliament, this park hosts interesting events (and political demonstrations) throughout the year. During La Mercé (Barcelona's...
Carrer dels Banys Nous, 20, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
L'Arca, formerly known as L'Arca de l'Avia, specializes in recreating historical clothing, especially ball gowns and wedding dresses, but it's a great place to pick up antique and vintage accessories like lace gloves, Spanish fans, and jewelry, as...
Plaça de Catalunya, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Imagine Barcelona--filled to the brim and beyond with mountains of books and buckets of roses. Students fund-raising, Romanian gypsies, and Charities hawk cut roses in every color of the rainbow--indeed, even rainbow-colored versions compete with...
Carrer de Loreto, 50, 08029 Barcelona, Spain
Off-the-beaten tourist path, but well-located on a side street just off Barcelona's busy Avinguda Diagonal, this small spa is popular with locals who live and work in the area. After changing in the small dressing room area, I walk through a...
