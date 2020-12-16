Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Romantic Barcelona

Collected by Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert
Who says Paris is the city of love? The Catalan capital offers restaurants with cozy corners, candlelit Arabic baths, and lush green spaces to stroll with your better half. In Barcelona, couples can wander a neoclassical labyrinth to find the Greek god of love at the center, peruse the wares at centuries-old-shops , or just lounge on the beach, staring into the grays and blues of the Mediterranean.
Save Place

Aire de Barcelona

Passeig de Picasso, 22, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
The calming sounds of trickling water, and the smell of cinnamon are the first things I notice when I walk in the door at Barcelona Aire. We're attended right away by soft-spoken staff, who put on our wristbands--we've signed up for a scrub, and a...
More Details >
Save Place

Parc del Laberint d'Horta

Passeig dels Castanyers, 1, 08035 Barcelona, Spain
The oldest garden in the city, the Laberint d’Horta was once the property of the Marquise Desvalls. Explore lush green spaces in search of striking statuary and plant life, then find love—in the figure of Cupid at the center of the garden maze....
More Details >
Save Place

Bubó Bar Restaurant

Carrer de les Caputxes, 10, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Our hotel was a few feet away from Bubó chocolate and pastry shop and we must've stopped there about 5 or 6 different times while staying in Barcelona. The desserts are outstanding and the chocolate covered salted macadamia nuts make a perfectly...
More Details >
Save Place

Casa Almirall

Carrer de Joaquín Costa, 33, 08001 Barcelona, Spain
The Catalan capital has plenty of places to cozy up with your loved one and enjoy your drink of choice, be it a meaty Tarragona red or a café carajillo—the Spanish spin on Irish coffee. Lean your elbows on the marble tables of Casa Almirall,...
More Details >
Save Place

El Bar

Bring some friends and a healthy appetite to El Bar-Barcelona for modern takes on traditional Spanish bar food as well as a well-thought-out wine menu. Crunchier-than-usual croquetas made with panko, a carnivores-only version of patatas bravas,...
More Details >
Save Place

Parc de la Ciutadella

Passeig de Picasso, 21, 08003 Barcelona, Spain
Soak up the sun and stroll the grounds of this centrally-located Barcelona park. Home to Barcelona's zoo, the Catalan Parliament, this park hosts interesting events (and political demonstrations) throughout the year. During La Mercé (Barcelona's...
More Details >
Save Place

L'Arca

Carrer dels Banys Nous, 20, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
L'Arca, formerly known as L'Arca de l'Avia, specializes in recreating historical clothing, especially ball gowns and wedding dresses, but it's a great place to pick up antique and vintage accessories like lace gloves, Spanish fans, and jewelry, as...
More Details >
Save Place

Barcelona-Plaça de Catalunya

Plaça de Catalunya, 08002 Barcelona, Spain
Imagine Barcelona--filled to the brim and beyond with mountains of books and buckets of roses. Students fund-raising, Romanian gypsies, and Charities hawk cut roses in every color of the rainbow--indeed, even rainbow-colored versions compete with...
More Details >
Save Place

Rituels d'Orient

Carrer de Loreto, 50, 08029 Barcelona, Spain
Off-the-beaten tourist path, but well-located on a side street just off Barcelona's busy Avinguda Diagonal, this small spa is popular with locals who live and work in the area. After changing in the small dressing room area, I walk through a...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without