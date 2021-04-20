7 Places to Go Glamping in the U.S. and Canada

Hotels
71895 CA-1, Big Sur, CA 93920, USA
For such a remote region, Big Sur has more than its share of amazing places to stay. One of the most unique is Treebones Resort, nestled high in the foothills of South Big Sur overlooking the Pacific. The off-the-grid property offers 16 signature yurts as well as oceanfront campsites, a 500-square-foot “autonomous tent,” and the “human nest,” a spherical dwelling woven from tree branches by local artist Jayson Fann. Even nesters have access to the resort’s pool, hot tub, and restaurant, which highlights produce from the on-site organic farm and houses what has to be one of the world’s most scenic sushi bars.
90 Armstrong Rd, Johnsburg, NY 12843, USA
This family-owned retreat within Adirondack State Park is geared toward campers who want comfort. Adirondack chairs (of course) sit on the decks of six canvas tents equipped with wood-burning stoves and cedar-lined showers. The platform canvas-sided cabins are open from late May through early October.
52068 W Fork Rd #38, Dolores, CO 81323, USA
Among the most lauded hotel openings in recent years, Dunton Hot Springs is a glitterati mainstay, with its batch of former mining community cabins that look straight out of a Ralph Lauren catalogue. You don’t have to book a pricey stay at this Relais & Chateaux property to be part of the experience, however—the spa is open to the public. Make an appointment for the indulgent, only-in-Colorado Dolores hot-stone massage, which uses heated stones culled from the Dolores River to work out your kinks. Then, take a soak in the on-site sulfuric hot springs, which were once a restorative playground for the Ute Indians.
890 Buttermilk Creek Rd
Few luxury experiences can top glamping in Montana. Sleeping out under the stars in the most spectacular tent you’ve ever seen as water rips along the river at your back, wolves howl in the distance, and open country surrounds you is one of those once in a lifetime, things-to-do-before-you-die bucket list scenarios that is much more accessible than you might think. Yellowstone Under Canvas can set you up on your own bespoke safari at the gateway to America’s most beautiful national park at a rate that’s affordable and will have you planning a longer adventure before your first night is through.
979 Airpark, Williams, AZ 86046, USA
Why we love it: A top-notch glamping resort near the Grand Canyon’s South Rim entrance
Highlights:
- Spacious, cabin-style safari tents with king beds and stoves
- Adventure concierges to help make the most of your Grand Canyon visit
- An on-site restaurant that serves all three meals
The Review:
Open from early April to mid-November, this resort pitches luxurious, cabin-style tents on the striking pink-and-scarlet desert. Even the basic Safari tents feature king-size beds and wood-burning stoves, though guests who opt for these accommodations must use the communal bathhouse for hot showers and flushing toilets. Suites up the ante with en suite bathrooms and private decks, while Stargazer options include king-size beds under arched viewing windows.
While Under Canvas goes light on brick-and-mortar amenities, it delivers plenty in the way of rustic charm and modern conveniences. Expect daily housekeeping, organic bath products, and USB battery packs in your tent, plus complimentary camp activities and a fire pit with nightly s’mores. The adventure concierges can also arrange hiking, mountain-biking, horseback-riding, and white-water rafting excursions as well as canyon helicopter tours and Jeep safaris in the Kaibab National Forest, during which guests can spot elk and turkey while exploring native petroglyphs, old stagecoach trails, and the area’s spectacular geology. When hunger strikes, head to the on-site restaurant for everything from breakfast burritos and boxed lunches to pan-roasted trout and grass-fed burgers.
14120 Old Cazadero Rd, Guerneville, CA 95446, USA
If “glamping” is glamorous camping, then Autocamp is glamping to the hilt. The resort, tucked into an old-growth redwood grove outside of Guerneville, consists of 23 luxury Airstreams and 10 luxury tents. Accommodations are outfitted with plush beds and linens, stylish light fixtures, and Malin + Goetz bath products; Airstreams also have spa-inspired bathrooms. Essentially, each tent or trailer feels like its own boutique hotel suite. Everything centers around a midcentury modern–style clubhouse, which has communal spaces, an “adventure concierge” to help coordinate your day’s outings, and a canteen stocked with food and local wines and spirits. The resort is a short walk or bike ride (Autocamp has a fleet of complimentary bicycles) to the Russian River and downtown Guerneville. There’s a meadow for sunbathing and lawn games, and Wi-Fi throughout the property. Autocamp takes on a relaxed and convivial vibe at night, when guests light their fire pits and socialize over s’mores or beer. Pro tips: If you’re looking for a more secluded experience, request an Airstream or tent toward the outskirts of the compound. Some of the Airstreams are pet-friendly too, for a fee. Be sure to reserve those at least a few months in advance.
40060 Paws Up Rd, Greenough, MT 59823, USA
One of the most luxurious Western guest ranches, opened in 2005, the Resort at Paws Up, in Greenough, sprawls over 37,000 acres of classic Montana landscape: elk-filled meadows, rocky peaks, and ponderosa pines in the Blackfoot Valley, with the river of the same name running through it all. The most sought-after accommodations are the “glamping” tents on the banks of the Blackfoot or along Elk Creek that are available May through October and organized into five separate camps, taking just six guests each. The camps combine a Western lifestyle with an African safari formula: canvas suites with private baths, a communal dining pavilion with fireplace and fire pit, private camp chef, and butlers to help organize guest activities. Families and friends who prefer four walls between themselves and nature stay in enormous wood-and-stone villas with heated hardwood floors, fireplaces, leather furniture, huge flat-screen TVs, and panoramic windows; some of these homes come with outdoor hot tubs and tented bedrooms for kids.
All guests have the opportunity to hike, rappel, canoe, play paintball, take cooking classes, and more, but the main action is on-site fly-fishing and horseback riding for all levels on 100 miles of private trails or in a 23,000-square-foot equestrian arena; adults and kids 12 and up can help move small herds of Black Angus cattle on sample stock drives. If parents want private adventure time, kid wranglers entertain young’uns. In the evening, communal entertainment takes place in a renovated barn that serves as stock sales venue, dance floor, and movie theater. Despite the busy activity menu and flow of golf carts transporting guests to and fro, the ranch is large enough, and accommodation so widely spaced that guests can survey the landscape and not see anyone.
