Wild Wild West

Staying at Dunton Hot Springs feels like being transported back in time. The old mining town is just across the mountain from Telluride, and its original cabins have been restored as guest rooms. I stayed in the town's original General Store, which is now decorated with posters of old Western films like Rio Bravo and cowboy-and-Indian print curtains. The General Store cabin also has its own hot spring out back for soaking. More adventurous guests can opt to sleep in tepees scattered throughout the property. I spent my days hiking the trails around the property and fly-fishing in the resort's private river. At night, guests gather in the old saloon. Look closely at the wooden bar and you'll see where Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid carved their initials.