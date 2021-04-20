Dunton Hot Springs
52068 W Fork Rd #38, Dolores, CO 81323, USA
Photo courtesy of Dunton Hot Springs
Dunton Hot SpringsAmong the most lauded hotel openings in recent years, Dunton Hot Springs is a glitterati mainstay, with its batch of former mining community cabins that look straight out of a Ralph Lauren catalogue. You don’t have to book a pricey stay at this Relais & Chateaux property to be part of the experience, however—the spa is open to the public. Make an appointment for the indulgent, only-in-Colorado Dolores hot-stone massage, which uses heated stones culled from the Dolores River to work out your kinks. Then, take a soak in the on-site sulfuric hot springs, which were once a restorative playground for the Ute Indians.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Tent Hotels: Dunton Hot Springs
This year, the owners of Dunton Hot Springs plan to open Cresto Ranch, a tent resort four miles from the main property. For now, you can stay at Dunton in Christy’s Tent, which features Western memorabilia and a shower with views of the Wilson Mountain Range. Assist the chef in preparing dinner, then soak in natural hot springs that have seduced visitors since the Gold Rush.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
Wild Wild West
Staying at Dunton Hot Springs feels like being transported back in time. The old mining town is just across the mountain from Telluride, and its original cabins have been restored as guest rooms. I stayed in the town's original General Store, which is now decorated with posters of old Western films like Rio Bravo and cowboy-and-Indian print curtains. The General Store cabin also has its own hot spring out back for soaking. More adventurous guests can opt to sleep in tepees scattered throughout the property. I spent my days hiking the trails around the property and fly-fishing in the resort's private river. At night, guests gather in the old saloon. Look closely at the wooden bar and you'll see where Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid carved their initials.
almost 7 years ago
Best Natural Lithium Hot Springs
Only 40 minutes from Telluride, Dunton Hot Springs is an abandoned mining town that was resurrected by Christoph Henkel. An in-house chef cooks three meals daily, using organic and sustainable products. The cabins are all unique with amazing bedding. The activities are limitless depending on the time of year. Dogsledding was my highlight!
almost 7 years ago
Colorado's Only Active Geyser
While staying at Dunton Hot Springs, I had the opportunity to go on a great hike to Colorado's only active geyser. Though it is not an Old Faithful-like show-stopper, it is still very cool to be one of the very few people who see it every year.
almost 7 years ago
Fall Foliage at Dunton
The aspens set the Rockies on fire.