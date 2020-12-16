Milan Day Trips
Collected by Erica Firpo , AFAR Local Expert
While there's much to do in Milan, there's also a lot to do outside the city. Hop on a train and enjoy lunch by a lake, see a contemporary art collection in an 18th-century villa, and dine at a Michelin-starred restaurant. Then take a stroll in a walled city, go winetasting, or climb a tower. All you need is an adventurous spirit.
Piazza Litta, 1, 21100 Varese VA, Italy
Don't let your eyes fool you. Villa Panza is a not just a gorgeous 18th-century estate. The villa and grounds host the spectacular Panza Collection, an amazing grouping of art from the 1960s through 1980s, with particular attention to American...
Bergamo, Province of Bergamo, Italy
Everybody loves the highs and lows of Bergamo. The charming city is actually two towns--Bergamo Alta (high) and Bergamo Bassa (low). Bergamo Alta is a beautiful walled city whose architecture dates back to medieval times. Its Piazza Vecchia,...
Via Bellavista, 5, 25030 Erbusco BS, Italy
Franciacorta is Italy's region for the most delicious Italian bubbles. The area is beautiful, situated on a lake and nestled between mountains, the perfect spot for making the sparkling wine. Bellavista is the prestigious winery, with a gorgeous...
Viale Te, 13, 46100 Mantova MN, Italy
Mantova may sound familiar. It's where Romeo was exiled from fair Verona in Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. It may not sound like an obvious choice as an artistic hidden gem, but when Shakespeare wrote his play Mantua was a swamp land. The Palazzo...
Southern Europe
A day trip to Lake Como from Milan is easy and worthwhile. Although we did not find George Clooney's villa, we did find the lake-side towns of Menaggio and Verenna to be charming. With no prior planning we took a thirty minute train ride from...
Largo Piero Calamandrei, 13a, 43121 Parma PR, Italy
Academia Barilla is housed on the grounds of an old pasta factory in Parma, the northern Italian city made famous by its prosciutto and cheese. Customized courses focus on pasta making, regional Italian recipes, and secrets such as how to pair...
Via Antonio Cavalieri Ducati, 3, 40132 Bologna BO, Italy
When my husband and I visited Italy last year, we each chose one place we wanted to visit. I chose Venice: I wanted to see the famous canals and gondolas first-hand. My husband, a long-time lover of Ducati motorcycles, chose a tour of the Ducati...
Piazza Galvani, 5, 40124 Bologna BO, Italy
The main church of Bologna, San Petronio Basilica dominates the main plaza. Construction on the church began in the 14th century and was dedicated to a 5th century Bolognese saint. One of the most fascinating parts of the church is the elaborate...
Central Station area, Milan, Metropolitan City of Milan, Italy
You could spend days exploring Milan, but be sure to also allow time to explore many of the other great towns and regions nearby. Just an hour away is one of my favorite Italian cities, Bologna. The people here are famous for their prowess in the...
