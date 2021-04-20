Ferry Varenna-Menaggio

Lake Como Day Trip
A day trip to Lake Como from Milan
is easy and worthwhile. Although we did not find George Clooney's villa, we did find the lake-side towns of Menaggio and Verenna to be charming. With no prior planning we took a thirty minute train ride from Milano Centrale to Como San Giovanni and then boarded the public ferry a short walk away from the station. The ferry, preferably sitting on the open deck in the sun, is the best way to see the pretty little towns along the lake. Later we enjoyed a stroll and some lunch in Menaggio and then took another ferry across the lake to Verenna where we caught the train back to Milan.