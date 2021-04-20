Where are you going?
Bergamo

Bergamo, Province of Bergamo, Italy
Bergamo High and Low Bergamo Italy
Bergamo High and Low

Everybody loves the highs and lows of Bergamo. The charming city is actually two towns--Bergamo Alta (high) and Bergamo Bassa (low). Bergamo Alta is a beautiful walled city whose architecture dates back to medieval times. Its Piazza Vecchia, slightly overhauled in the Renaissance, is considered the most beautiful square in Italy. Bergamo Bassa is the more modern city, with architecture from the 19th and 20th century, though it still has some signs of early Renaissance. Bergamo is the gateway to the Swiss Alps.

By Erica Firpo , AFAR Local Expert

