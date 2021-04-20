Where are you going?
Basilica di San Petronio

Piazza Galvani, 5, 40124 Bologna BO, Italy
Website
| +39 051 231415
San Petronio Basilica Bologna Italy
Climbing the Tower of Basilica di San Petronio Bologna Italy
San Petronio Basilica Bologna Italy
Climbing the Tower of Basilica di San Petronio Bologna Italy

Sun 7:45am - 7pm
Mon - Fri 7:45am - 1:30pm, 2:30pm - 6pm
Sat 7:45am - 6pm

San Petronio Basilica

The main church of Bologna, San Petronio Basilica dominates the main plaza. Construction on the church began in the 14th century and was dedicated to a 5th century Bolognese saint. One of the most fascinating parts of the church is the elaborate sundial found inside. The sundial is in the form of a meridian line and was added in the 17th century. The famous astronomer Giovanni Domenico Cassini designed the sundial and its measurements are amazingly precise.
By Matt Long , AFAR Local Expert

Sivan Askayo
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Climbing the Tower of Basilica di San Petronio

Climbing the Tower of Basilica di San Petronio in Bologna can be one of the most romantic things to do in this city, not to mention seeing the beautiful views.

This is the main church of Bologna and is considered the 15th-largest church in the world.
After visiting the church and adoring the beautiful interior of the Madonna and the Saints, make sure to climb to the terrace on the top of the church to enjoy an overlooking view of Bologna and its rooftops.

