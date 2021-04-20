Climbing the Tower of Basilica di San Petronio

Climbing the Tower of Basilica di San Petronio in Bologna can be one of the most romantic things to do in this city, not to mention seeing the beautiful views.



This is the main church of Bologna and is considered the 15th-largest church in the world.

After visiting the church and adoring the beautiful interior of the Madonna and the Saints, make sure to climb to the terrace on the top of the church to enjoy an overlooking view of Bologna and its rooftops.