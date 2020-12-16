Late-Night Dining in Scandinavia
Collected by Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert
From thick seafood chowders, putrefied shark, and hot dog "boats" in Iceland to pickled herring and cured salmon in Sweden, here are some affordable traditional eats as well as fine-dining options. Get your late-night fill before exploring the night and enjoying the nonstop sunlight of a Scandinavian summer.
Schweigaards gate 15B, 0191 Oslo, Norway
Never heard of Esben Holmboe Bang? Experience a night at Maaemo and you’ll never forget his name. The Danish chef is the culinary genius behind Norway's prime Michelin-starred foodie destination. The restaurant's interior is deliberately sparse to...
Herbern, Oslo kommune, Norway
Pretty islet Lille Herbern is located in the Oslo fjord, south of the Bygdøy peninsula on the west side of Oslo. The islet used to be a waiting place for ships arriving to and departing from Oslo. Lille Herbern has been open since 1929 and is one...
Josefines Gate 23, 0351 Oslo, Norway
Nobilis works as both a swanky bar and a foodie’s heaven (they change menus every week, featuring local specialities). They were shortlisted on newspaper OsloBy’s best bar list challenge, and their reputation is excellent. Open from 5pm till...
Karl Johans gate 26, 0162 Oslo, Norway
LaWo offers a varied lunch/ brunch menu that varies throughout the seasons, featuring classic pub grub and chocolate fondants galore. After the kitchen closes, the music is turned on and the whole place changes into a proper nightclub. In April...
Universitetsgata 11, 0164 Oslo, Norway
If you’re looking for fine dining without losing the shirt off your back, Restaurant Eik is the place to go. For the ninth year in a row, Eik has been noted as a “Bib Gourmand” in the Michelin Guide, meaning that punters can eat truly luxurious...
Kongsveien 15, 0193 Oslo, Norway
Dating back to 1916, this Art Deco masterpiece nestled at the edge of the woods features breathtaking views of Oslo along with great food, which tends to be a mix of traditional gourmet with twists of modernity thrown in. Guests can choose between...
Tordenskiolds gate 6, 0160 Oslo, Norway
Oro Restaurant is run by Bocuse d’Or winner Terje Ness, and as such, you're guaranteed a great meal. Its hallmarks are rustic, exceptionally tasty food but without the snob factor. Oro Restaurant caters to almost all purse strings; you can order...
Stranden 30, 0250 Oslo, Norway
"Onda" means "wave" in Spanish, and it’s certainly an apt name for this (mainly) seafood-based restaurant situated on trendy Aker Brygge. Onda is divided into two parts: Onda Sea and Onda Grill, each focusing on the best within the seafood and...
Artillerigatan 14, 114 51 Stockholm, Sweden
This contemporary restaurant focuses on "New Nordic" cuisine, which means locally sourced Swedish and Scandinavian ingredients that are natural, organic, and innovative in terms of aesthetics and plating. Its menu changes based on what's currently...
Tjärhovsgatan 4, 116 21 Stockholm, Sweden
If you're looking for traditional Swedish food, called "Husmanskost," check out Kvarnen, which serves a wide range of dishes like meatballs, pickled herring, reindeer, and more. On my last trip to Kvarnen with a visiting friend, we dug into...
Drottninggatan 89, 113 60 Stockholm, Sweden
Clearly inspired by Moulin Rouge and French culture—note the heavily textiles interior, vibrant décor, and offbeat period-piece furniture—Grill serves up five grilling styles: brick oven, rotisserie, smoke, charcoal, and table grill. You and a...
Bulevardi 6, 00120 Helsinki, Finland
Beyond these doors lies an incredible dining experience. We did the tasting menu and were super impressed. [From website] Restaurant Gaijin is Tomi Björck and Matti Wikberg’s second restaurant. Gaijin takes you on a journey to North Asia. Located...
Lækjargata 2a, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Strolling through beautiful Reykjavik with my husband on a chilly January night, I loved to watch the people tucked away in the town's many restaurants, warm and cozy and enjoying a delicious dinner. One of the best restaurants we came across in...
Nauthólsvegur, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Laugavegur, Reykjavík, Iceland
Reykjavik is well known for its fishing-village atmosphere, cutting-edge art, fashion and design scenes—and also its excellent nightlife. Though generally quite quiet through the week, the city comes alive on the weekend as locals and visitors...
Bol'shaya Pushkarskaya Ulitsa, 10, Санкт-Петерург, Sankt-Peterburg, Russia, 197198
Frustrated by the lack of organic foods in Russia, Boris Akimov cofounded LavkaLavka, an online store that sells local produce and heritage goods. LavkaLavka supports farmers who bring back once-forgotten foods such as burbot liver, a 19th-century...
