Oro Restaurant
Tordenskiolds gate 6, 0160 Oslo, Norway
| +47 23 01 02 40
Photo courtesy of Oro Restaurant Terje Ness
Gourmet Food for AllOro Restaurant is run by Bocuse d’Or winner Terje Ness, and as such, you're guaranteed a great meal. Its hallmarks are rustic, exceptionally tasty food but without the snob factor.
Oro Restaurant caters to almost all purse strings; you can order the full five-course menu with wine, or one course and a glass of tap water. Oro's philosophy is that gourmet food should be available to anyone, and that the food is natural and wholesome.
If you’re after something more casual, Oro Bar & Grill next door is a good bet. Simple honest cooking dominates this restaurant, with the added bonus of quick service, many courses to choose from and a reasonable price range.