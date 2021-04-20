Onda Restaurant
30 Stranden
| +47 455 02 000
Beyond the Sea at Onda Aker Brygge"Onda" means "wave" in Spanish, and it’s certainly an apt name for this (mainly) seafood-based restaurant situated on trendy Aker Brygge.
Onda is divided into two parts: Onda Sea and Onda Grill, each focusing on the best within the seafood and meat genres.
Onda’s philosophy is to get as many fresh and local products as possible—and what cannot be produced in Norway is bought through small-scale suppliers in mainland Europe. Restaurateur Rune Pal guarantees that everything you're served at Onda is made from scratch from the best ingredients.
Besides food and interesting architecture, Onda has several works of art on display by, among others, Norwegian pop-artist Hariton Pushwagner. Eating gourmet food while looking at priceless works of art is never a bad idea.