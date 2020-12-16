If you only have three days in istanbul

If you only have three days then there’s plenty of time to visit all the top sites in Istanbul, and to dabble in the local lifestyle. Fill days one and two with the must-see sites in old Istanbul; on day three go further afield to stroll the neighborhoods of Beyoğlu or venture west to visit Eyüp and the gilded mosaics of Chora Church. The close proximity of historical sites and the great public transport system mean conquering Istanbul with a three-day itinerary is easier than it looks.