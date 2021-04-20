SALT

SALT operates two locations in Istanbul: Beyoğlu and Galata. Combined, they create an institution of innovation for art, research and experimental thinking with temporary and permanent exhibits, digital and print archives and cultural events open to the public. SALT Galata is housed in the former Imperial Ottoman Bank and has an intriguing museum displaying the relics of the Ottoman banking system in its basement. Cafés and bookstores in both locations offer respite from Istanbul’s hectic crowds.