Istanbul Modern
Asmalımescit Mahallesi, Meşrutiyet Caddesi No:99, 34430 Beyoğlu/İstanbul, Turkey
+90 212 334 73 00
Sun 11am - 6pm
Tue, Wed, Fri, Sat 10am - 6pm
Thur 10am - 8pm
Contemporary Art in IstanbulA cultural hub for Turkish and international art, Istanbul Modern opened in 2004 as a permanent home for the contemporary Istanbul Biennial. The 8,000-square-foot warehouse sits along the Bosphorus next to the Golden Horn, a historically important port for thousands of years. The water views rival the exhibitions for your attention and appreciation, and the museum has an excellent restaurant and terrace to take advantage of the location. Back inside, the permanent collection shows contemporary and modern artists from Turkey, with rotating exhibitions of photography, design, and new media. The downstairs cinema has several screenings a week of films that complement exhibitions or feature distinctive work, often accompanied by panel discussions. The gift shop is one of the best places to buy unusual and beautiful souvenirs such as upcycled jewelry and kids’ coloring books of museum art.
More Recommendations
AFAR Staff
over 5 years ago
Istanbul's contemporary art treasures
After visiting Istanbul's grand palaces, impressive mosques, and ancient Hamams with their centuries-old tile work and Byzantine architecture, it's a very nice change of pace to enter the contemporary space of the Istanbul Museum of Modern Art. The museum's permanent collection is impressive and stands up to any other in a cosmopolitan city. The work highlights local and eastern influencers. Its also a wonderful place to stop for lunch - the building contains a fabulous restaurant with a deck that sits out over the Bosphorus.
over 6 years ago
Modern Art in Istanbul
When entering the Istanbul Modern, I was greeted by mirrored circles layered on poles. I'm sure there's a technical term for these contraptions, but I'll call them art installations. Thursdays are free days at the museum so I lucked out in being able to tour the building of art for well, free. The installation that remains in my memory is a video from the early "80s, made by an Italian/Turkish prostitute on Alageyik Sokak, which is the "red light district" of Istanbul. The lower level ceiling of books is really cool as well.
over 6 years ago
The Istanbul Modern Art Museum
by Sylvia Kouvali The Istanbul Modern, right on the Bosporus, shows works from such well-known Turkish artists as Kutlug Ataman. The second-floor restaurant has harbor views. Meclis-i Mebusan Cd. Liman İşletmeleri Sahası Antrepo No. 4, 90/(0) 212-334-7300, istanbulmodern.org As told to Lawrence Osborne. This appeared in the May/June 2012 issue.
over 6 years ago
Wake Up at the Istanbul Modern Museum
We started with breakfast in the cafe (set on a stylish terrace overlooking the Bospherous )and enjoy the fresh and creative fusion of Turkish and European cuisine before taking in two floors of contemporary modern art. The sculpture garden (pictured) and library, along with the works of Eryol Akyavas, are not to be missed! For cafe + museum hours, as well as present exhibits, see the link below!