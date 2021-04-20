Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Istanbul Archaeology Museums

Cankurtaran, 34122 Fatih/İstanbul, Turkey
Website
| +90 212 520 77 41
Istanbul Archaeology Museums Istanbul Turkey
Sidon Sarcophagi Istanbul Turkey
Istanbul Archaeology Museums Istanbul Turkey
Sidon Sarcophagi Istanbul Turkey

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 7pm

Istanbul Archaeology Museums

The Archaeological Museum, Museum of the Ancient Orient, and Museum of Islamic Art in the gardens of Topkapı Palace make up the trio of Istanbul Archaeology Museums. An array of permanent and temporary exhibits display items from sculptures and sarcophagi from the Archaic and Roman eras to treasures uncovered from archaeological projects in Egypt, Troy, Istanbul and beyond. The Royal Necropolis of Sidon sarcophagi and the oldest peace agreement (set in stone) are just two highlights here.
By Leeann Murphy , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Lisa Abend
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Sidon Sarcophagi

The Istanbul archaeology museum blows your mind from the moment you step through the door and confront that massive, leering statue of Bes splaying an upturned lamb. But high among its mind-blowing moments are the rooms devoted to anthropoid (human-shaped) sarcophagi from the royal necropolis of Sidon.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30