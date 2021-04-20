Where are you going?
Kuzguncuk

Kuzguncuk Mahallesi, Kuzguncuk Çarşı Cd No:7, 34674 Üsküdar/İstanbul, Turkey
+90 212 313 80 00
Kuzguncuk Neighborhood by the Bosphorus Istanbul Turkey

Sun - Sat 6am - 6pm

Kuzguncuk Neighborhood by the Bosphorus

On the Asian side, south of the First Bosphorus Bridge, Kuzguncuk is a charming detour from the well-worn tourist trail and easily combined with a visit to nearby Beylerbeyi Palace. The neighborhood's multicultural past is very much present, with synagogues, Armenian and Greek churches, and mosques located side by side. You can also expect to find cafes, art galleries, and fresh produce shops. Venture off the leafy main street (Icediye Caddesi) to admire the pretty facades of narrow townhouses and decorative wooden Ottoman abodes, many dating back to the 19th century. To find Kuzguncuk, take the ferry or Marmaray Rail to Üsküdar and follow the Bosphorus shoreline about a mile north  (by foot or blue minibus) to Icediye Caddesi. 
By Leeann Murphy , AFAR Local Expert

