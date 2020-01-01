Get Off the Grid in Mexico
Collected by Afar Magazine
From exploring a Mayan underworld to a luxurious way to recharge, here are 18 unusual ways to explore Mexico.
Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico
What combats humidity and sweltering air that feels like it's being expelled from a jet engine? Paletas! At less than a dollar and in a range of bright juicy flavors, these little Mexican popsicles offer a melty respite from the summer heat. Try...
Isla Holbox, Quintana Roo, Mexico
This tiny island is north of Isla Mujeres and Cancun and is only 26 miles long and offers visitors in search of a "Robinson Crusoe" experience the perfect escape. Long, sweeping beaches beckon with water sports, snorkeling, sport fishing, and...
Degollado, El Pescadero, B.C.S., Mexico
Baja has a reputation for attracting folks who like to live off the grid, enjoying a laid-back lifestyle and creating their own eccentric businesses. One of those is Art & Beer. The name says it all, really; this spot is worth a stop for its art...
Carr. Transpeninsular, San José del Cabo, B.C.S., Mexico
One & Only Palmilla is among a handful of luxury resorts that travelers can choose from in Baja California Sur's Los Cabos region, but its history may be the most interesting. Built in 1956, the hotel was commissioned by Abelardo...
Boca de paila Km 5.5, 77766 Tulum, Q.R., Mexico
Rustic luxury is the vibe at Amansala, where all accommodations are cabana-style. How rustic? Well, lights go out at 11 each night, after which time candles provide illumination. Ocean breezes do the work that is relegated to air-conditioners at...
Todos Santos, Cabo San Lucas, B.C.S., Mexico
Seriously, I LOVE these guys, they're the best. And the cutest. Join them at their pop up studio in the huerta in Pescadero on weekdays at 9AM for–in their own words–seriously lighthearted yoga. Watch the passionfruit grow during Suyra Namaskar....
Puerto Morelos, Quintana Roo, Mexico
Just when it seemed like the Riviera Maya Riviera had become nothing but a sea of all-inclusive beach resorts, you stumble upon the quaint little Mexican village of Puerto Morelos. There are almost no huge developments, no shopping outlets, and no...
Marietas Islands, Mexico
We took a boat to the Marieta Islands off the coast of Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta, with a great tour company by the name of Punta Mita Expeditions. Terrific snorkeling and paddle boarding with really warm water. We saw all sorts of...
This hard-to-pronounce beach is the best that Puerto Escondido has to offer—for relaxing that is. Seasoned surfers hit the main stretch, but the Carrizalillo (try: caree-za-lee-yo) cove enchants with its less frantic waves and more secluded feel....
Luis Moya 31, Colonia Centro, Centro, 06000 Centro, CDMX, Mexico
A few years ago, Bósforo was a nondescript bar in the capital's Centro Histórico (Historic Center) neighborhood. Its decor was nothing to write home about; in fact, it was so dark it was hard to make out whether there was any decor...
Carretera Federal Libre Chetumal- Puerto Juárez Km. 283.5 Ejido Sur, 77712 Playa del Carmen, Q.R., Mexico
Thousands of years ago, the entire Yucatán Peninsula was under water, as evidenced by its massive network of rivers that flow beneath the region’s limestone surface. No place better presents the area’s captivating caverns and...
