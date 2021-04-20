Where are you going?
Puerto Escondido

The Hidden Playa: Carrizalillo Puerto Escondido Mexico

This hard-to-pronounce beach is the best that Puerto Escondido has to offer—for relaxing that is. Seasoned surfers hit the main stretch, but the Carrizalillo (try: caree-za-lee-yo) cove enchants with its less frantic waves and more secluded feel. Dance in the waves, snorkel, or try your hand at surfing lessons if wary of the bigger waves elsewhere.

A spicy Michelada (beer plus lime plus spices) and some fresh ceviche will polish off a perfect afternoon and ready you for a nap in the shade.
By Karolyne Ellacott , AFAR Local Expert
