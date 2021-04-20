Where are you going?
Art & Beer

Degollado, El Pescadero, B.C.S., Mexico
Chase Chocolate Clams with a Cold Beer Baja California Sur Mexico

Chase Chocolate Clams with a Cold Beer

Baja has a reputation for attracting folks who like to live off the grid, enjoying a laid-back lifestyle and creating their own eccentric businesses. One of those is Art & Beer.

The name says it all, really; this spot is worth a stop for its art and its beer. But it's also worth a stop for its chocolate clams (guess that didn't fit it into the name of the business so well), raw clams marinated and served in a concoction of 17 different ingredients.

Wash it down with a cold beer (preferably Pacifico since you're on the Pacific coast of Mexico).


By Julie Schwietert Collazo , AFAR Local Expert
