Art & Beer
Degollado, El Pescadero, B.C.S., Mexico
Chase Chocolate Clams with a Cold BeerBaja has a reputation for attracting folks who like to live off the grid, enjoying a laid-back lifestyle and creating their own eccentric businesses. One of those is Art & Beer.
The name says it all, really; this spot is worth a stop for its art and its beer. But it's also worth a stop for its chocolate clams (guess that didn't fit it into the name of the business so well), raw clams marinated and served in a concoction of 17 different ingredients.
Wash it down with a cold beer (preferably Pacifico since you're on the Pacific coast of Mexico).