Marietas Islands Marietas Islands, Mexico

Snorkeling, Paddle Boarding and Swimming at the Marieta Islands We took a boat to the Marieta Islands off the coast of Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta, with a great tour company by the name of Punta Mita Expeditions. Terrific snorkeling and paddle boarding with really warm water. We saw all sorts of amazing fish and sea life. The topper was swimming through a cave to a hidden beach. There was another cave on the other side that was a lot narrower and much more water pressure. The tour guide and I went through it and that was quite an experience. Another cool aspect of the excursion was seeing the blue-footed booby bird. This bird has sky blue webbed feet and is unique to the area.