Frontier Fare, Southwestern Specialties & Mexican Food
Collected by Katarina Kovacevic , AFAR Local Expert
Scottsdale’s food scene while constantly evolving continues to maintain strong with its traditional frontier fare, saucy Southwestern specialties and flavorful Mexican classics. The city of Scottsdale will leave you with flavors that pop and country cooking that will have your stomach grumbling for more southwester specialties, and delicious Mexican food.
6166 N Scottsdale Rd #601, Scottsdale, AZ 85253, USA
Tacos. Traditionally Mexican. These days, however, tacos are taking on some new personalities. Though some of the most memorable flavors I've ever had on a corn tortilla are still traditional, (pickled onions, please) there are a few new taco...
3815 N Brown Ave, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
You will want reservations to get into this place. The Mission Restaurant and Lounge serves modern Latin cuisine in a fantastic bar restaurant with a wonderful outdoor back patio (seen here). The chef is Matthew Carter, also known for the House...
Scottsdale Vista Estates, Scottsdale, AZ 85266, USA
In downtown Scottsdale, Arizona, there's a new taco place called Barrio Queen Tequileria. They serve more than 50 kinds of tacos, and I wish I could have tried them all. I lingered there yesterday, and enjoyed a long lunch of shrimp and carnitas...
5532 N Palo Cristi Rd, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253, USA
LON’s at The Hermosa Inn is our favorite in the Scottsdale area because the outdoor patio dining has a genuine vintage Southwestern feel. The indoor dining experience is superb, but for the ultimate romantic atmosphere try to reserve a spot on the...
2534 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85257, USA
The flavor and Spanish Colonial charm of San Miguel de Allende come to life at Los Sombreros, where the atmosphere is as enchanting as the satiny mole Poblano sauce. If you travel with a friend, try the 10-course tasting menu. For $75, it serves...
7328 E 2nd St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
The Corral family’s second and third generations are behind the wheel at Los Olivos, a restaurant set in an old adobe-style building in Old Town Scottsdale. In fact, it’s a family affair from top to bottom – an uncle handcrafted the Spanish...
4800 N Scottsdale Rd #1700, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
Roaring Fork brings back the simplicity of wood fired Southwestern cooking. Roasted and smoked ribs are prepared with Dr. Pepper BBQ sauce while the “Big Ass” burger comes with Poblano pepper and smoked bacon. Breads and desserts are made from...
5550 E Lincoln Dr, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253, USA
For old Arizona charm, head to El Chorro Lodge, a restaurant with fantastic views of both Camelback and Mummy Mountains. Vibrant Western paintings and vintage photos bedeck the adobe clay of its stark white building, which gives off a soft warm...
4121 N Marshall Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85251, USA
Tucked amongst the galleries in downtown Scottsdale’s art district, Frank & Lupe’s is a charming hacienda with delectable, down-home Mexican food. Its shaded back patio is one of the best places to sip ice-cold Tecate or margaritas on a nice day....
