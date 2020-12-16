Eat, Drink, Stay in Uco Valley
Collected by Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor
The Uco Valley has put Mendoza on the world map for its wineries and winemakers, gastronomic experiences, luxury lodgings, and matchless beauty.
Calle Los Indios s/n, M5567 Valle de Uco, Mendoza, Argentina
O. Fournier is a modern architectural marvel located 80 miles (90 minutes) from downtown Mendoza in the district of San Carlos. It is one of Valle de Uco’s farthest wineries to visit, but it’s worth the drive to enjoy O. Fournier scenic views,...
Casa Antucura is an idyllic eight-suite wine lodge with majestic views of the Andes Mountains. Located in the heart of the Uco Valley, the farmhouse-inspired boutique hotel is a remote getaway for relaxing and contemplating Mendoza’s beauty....
Ruta de Los Patos, Maipú, Mendoza, Argentina
A refined yet rustic restaurant and guesthouse nestled into the rural landscape of Mendoza’s Uco Valley, Finca Blousson is a hidden treasure for wine lovers seeking life’s simplest pleasures. Pair the Bistro’s blend of Argentine and French...
Ruta 89 y Calle Los Europeos, Tupungato, Argentina
Fleeing the fast-paced speed of modern city life in Buenos Aires, two families came together to create a low-key haven for visitors to stop and smell the vineyards. The intimate lodge is nestled on 12 acres of land close to big-name wineries like...
The celebrated Bordeaux oenologist and wine consultant Michel Rolland united a group of seven French winemakers and partners (hence the name) to invest in 2,100 acres of virgin land in Uco Valley to produce complementary wines in an old world,...
Ruta Provincial 94, km 11, M5565, Mendoza, Argentina
American entrepreneur Michael Evans and Argentine winemaker Pablo Gimenez Riili joined forces to create an unparalleled viticultural paradise for wine lovers from around the world. Set on 1,500 pristine acres in the heart of the Uco Valley, the...
Ruta 89 s/n, Los Arboles, Mendoza, Argentina
Bodegas Salentein is one Mendoza’s oldest, largest, and most famous wineries located in the Uco Valley. The 5,000 acres of land where Salentein sits was once cultivated by Jesuit missionaries. Bodega Salentein strives not only to carry on the...
Mendoza Province, Argentina
Make time to stop at the boutique winery La Azul for a tour with the winemaker and lunch at their parrilla-style restaurant right next door. You’ll enjoy the hospitable service, gourmet cuisine, and spectacular views. Pair your meal with a bottle...
Calle La Gloria 2054, San José Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina
A pescetarian’s dream in a land of beef, Estancia Atamisque’s trout farm supplies the winery’s Rincon restaurant with fresh fish that the chef prepares in various mouthwatering styles and tasting menus. Vegetarians will delight in nibbling on...
Casa de Uco is Mendoza’s latest, and possibly the sexiest wine escape to open in Uco Valley. Argentine architect Alberto Tonconogy had both beauty and sustainability on his mind when designing the 16-room luxury resort. By using local materials...
