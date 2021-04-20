Where are you going?
El Montmell-Marmellar

Spain
Hike to the "Haunted" Village of Marmellar Albinyana Spain

Hike to the "Haunted" Village of Marmellar

Would-be ghost-hunters will enjoy a tour of this abandoned village in Tarragona province a little over an hour's drive from Barcelona. Left completely deserted after the end of the Spanish Civil War, crumbling homes, a church in ruins, and empty tombs are overgrown with weeds and brush in this isolated village located a half hour hike from the nearest paved road. While there have been rumors of strange goings-on for years, after a dead body turned up on the scene in the early nineties, Marmellar became an urban legend of sorts.

By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

