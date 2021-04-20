Where are you going?
Rupit

08569 Rupit, Barcelona, Spain
Website
Explore a fairy-tale village in Rupit

In Rupit, Stone cottages with orangey-red terracotta roofs perch around a stream, half-hidden by the mountainous green hills. An hour and a half drive from Barcelona, walk around this beautiful, if tiny village (approximately 340 residents). Pose for pictures in the dovetailed doorway of the Smithy, and carefully cross its hanging wooden bridge, but remember, it will only support the weight of 10 people at a time. For sweeping views of the village, hike to St. Joan de Fàbregues, a Romanesque building perched on a hill.
By Chris Ciolli , AFAR Local Expert

