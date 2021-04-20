La Boqueria Market (Mercat de Sant Josep de La Boqueria)

Mercat de la Boqueria

Started as a traveling market, La Boqueria planted its roots mid 18th century in the heart of Barcelona to become one of today’s most visited markets in Europe. This market has played an integral part in Barcelona’s culture and daily life, with the majority of vendors being third- and fourth-generation salesmen. Located off the city’s busiest street, La Rambla connects Plaça Catalunya with the Christopher Columbus monument at Port Vell. Enjoy a stroll through circus-like performers, flower vendors, and overpriced tourists traps until you cross paths with the colorful stained glass arch of La Boqueria. At first glance, you might see more tourists than you do locals, but push through the fresh fruit smoothies, pre-cut coconut, and piles of sugary candy to find the inner circles of La Boqueria. Open Monday through Saturday, 8:00am – 8:30pm, you can find everything from fresh seafood, eggs, bread, pastries, wine, vegetables, and lively food stands. I recommend visiting the market with a hungry belly and extra cash in order to experience the best and freshest food around. After you are done exploring inside the market’s walls, venture out the back exit (away from street) to check out the vibrant street art in the surrounding alleyways.