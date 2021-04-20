HomeTravel GuidesSpainGombrèn

La Fonda Xesc

Plaça del Roser, 1, 17531 Gombrèn, Girona, Spain
http://www.fondaxesc.com/
Michelin-star chef, and virtually self-taught man, Francesc Rovira’s cafe and restaurant in sleepy Gombrèn is not centrally located for gastronomy enthusiasts to find. Far from Barcelona, but not too far to drive for a day, nestled in the Pyrenees - it is worth its own adventure. Rovira is one of many chefs who cooks with local ingredients and because mushrooms are so important to the region he cooks, mushrooms are one of his most well used ingredients. From the nearby forest at Montgrony he sources fungi in varying colors, shapes and sizes - only purchasing what he cannot pick himself because he is now known for the way he uses this ingredient. If mushrooms aren’t your thing, venture to Fonda Xesc anyway. The pumpkin soup with elderberry ice cream was a revelation in my mouth and the wine pairings were some of the best I’ve ever experienced. There’s no pretention in Rovira’s restaurant, only very good gastronomy.

By Kirsten Alana

Kirsten Alana
Fri Jul 18 03:41:24 EDT 2014

Michelin Man and his Mushrooms

April 20, 2021 03:29 PM
