Stroll across an 11th century bridge into Besalú's medieval old town

A short trip from Barcelona via bus or car, explore Besalú's medieval old town. Cross its restored 11th century bridge into a picturesque village with cobblestone streets. Shop for handmade trinkets or stop off for a meal or a drink in bars and restaurants offering traditional Catalan fare. While you're there, be sure to stop off and see Besalú's historic synagogue and Jewish ritual baths.