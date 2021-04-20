HomeTravel GuidesSpainPuigcerdà

Tap de Suro

Carrer de Querol, 21, 17520 Puigcerdà, Girona, Spain
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Tap-de-Suro/217728704912623
Oriol, the chef and owner, will welcome you with a beaming smile. Your wallet will thank you because an afternoon of wine and cheese tasting will not break the bank. Close to the border of France, in the small town of Puigcerdà, Tap de Suro is a wine bar that offers more food than is normal. It’s a shop that sells wine by the bottle, by the glass, by perhaps any quantity you need to enjoy the bounty of Spain‘s grapes. But cheeses from all over the country and a variety of marmalades as well as cured meats and pan con tomate can all accompany wine tasting until it becomes hard to choose what is the best part of a visit to this small shop on a small side street. Cork walls and deep wood benches are warm and inviting, the patrons even more so -- don’t plan to be in and out quickly! After all, that would not be the Spanish or French way!

By Kirsten Alana

More Recommendations

Kirsten Alana
Fri Jul 18 03:41:25 EDT 2014

Wine Tasting on the Border of France

Load More