Catherine Craddock-Carrillo's What to do in oaxaca

The colonial magic of Oaxaca City. The beautiful white-sand beaches and coves of the Oaxacan Coast. The vibrant artisan crafts like the colorful alebrijes. Moles of every color and spiciness level. The ancient Zapotec ruins at Monte Albán. Vibrant and beautiful festivals like the Guelaguetza, the Day of the Dead and the Night of the Radishes. Oh, and don't forget the Mezcal. This is Oaxaca!