Lazy Afternoon at La Biznaga

We hung out at La Biznaga Restaurant a few times while in Oaxaca . We ate dinner there twice—the main courses were a bit too big, so I'd steer anyone who's asking toward the delicious appetizers. They're also open all afternoon and they have interesting beer on tap and a good selection of mezcals. They make a crazy spicy michelada. They're on García Vigil 512, near Santo Domingo.