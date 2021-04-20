Where are you going?
Centro de las Artes de San Agustín

Av Independencia s/n, Vista Hermosa, 68247 San Agustín Etla, Oax., Mexico
| +52 951 521 2574
Textile Mill Converted to Art Center

Sun - Sat 9am - 8pm

Textile Mill Converted to Art Center

Oaxacan artist Francisco Toledo spearheaded the project of converting an abandoned textile mill into an arts center, which was inaugurated in 2006. The Centro de las Artes San Agustin (CASA) hosts exhibits of a variety of media, as well as courses and workshops. It is an ecological arts center and encourages artistic creation using environmentally friendly processes, and community involvement.

CASA is located in San Agustin Etla, about a twenty minute drive from Oaxaca city. It is open daily from 9 am to 6 pm, and if you go on Sundays, there is an organic market on the grounds (Mercado Los Eucaliptos).
By Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert
