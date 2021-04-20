La Mezcaloteca
Reforma No. 506, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca de Juárez, Oax., Mexico
| +52 951 514 0082
Mon - Thur 5pm - 10pm
Fri, Sat 11am - 10pm
Discovering MezcalJust down the street from where we stayed in Oaxaca there was a mezcal bar called Mezcaloteca. It was staffed by one woman, very studiously sharing her love of mezcal. She poured us a tasting of three different mezcals into the little gourd cups: an espadin, a madrecuixe, and a tobala—all different agave plants, different producers. She told us how to warm up our mouths with the spirit, how to rub a little bit between our fingers to get the aromas. She didn't need to tell us how to drink it; that we knew.
