Hierve el Agua

This Is How You Buy Mezcal

A crucial item learned on this trip: if mezcal is smokey it means it's not well-made. At this palenque, on the road to Hierve del Agua outside Oaxaca City, we tried about 8 different mezcals. He had infused ones too, that tasted very much like grappa. We bought a liter of tobala and one of pechuga (which involves a chicken breast in the distillation process—somehow resulting in an incredibly smooth drink). Those plastic jugs couldn't come home on the plane with us, we had to buy glass bottles, corks, and sealing wax. They arrived home in our luggage, still sealed (surprisingly) and untouched by customs.