Mezcaleria Cuish

Diaz Ordaz 712, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Website
| +52 951 516 8791
Sample Organic Mezcal Oaxaca Mexico

Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm

Sample Organic Mezcal

You can find Cuish brand mezcal in a few establishments in Oaxaca city, but head to their own tasting bar located on the outskirts of the city center to learn what this brand stands for. They offer mezcal that is artisanally produced from several different varieties of wild agave, including the one for which they're named. This is a bohemian haven, and besides sampling the different mezcals, you may also enjoy an art exhibit or concert on the weekends.

Diaz Ordaz 712, Centro Oaxaca (951) 516-8791
By Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert
