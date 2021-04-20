Mezcaleria Cuish
Diaz Ordaz 712, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
| +52 951 516 8791
Photo by Suzanne Barbezat
Sun - Sat 10am - 10pm
Sample Organic MezcalYou can find Cuish brand mezcal in a few establishments in Oaxaca city, but head to their own tasting bar located on the outskirts of the city center to learn what this brand stands for. They offer mezcal that is artisanally produced from several different varieties of wild agave, including the one for which they're named. This is a bohemian haven, and besides sampling the different mezcals, you may also enjoy an art exhibit or concert on the weekends.
