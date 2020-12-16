Best Winery Restaurants in Mendoza
Collected by Nora Walsh , AFAR Contributor
Many of Mendoza's top wineries house world-class restaurants to complement their distinctive wines.
Save Place
Rivadavia 256, M5500 GHF, Mendoza, Argentina
Susana Balbo, Argentina's first female winemaker, owns the Agrelo winery Dominio del Plata. The restaurant, Osadia de Crear, which translates to "dare to create," offers a fusion of Argentinian and Mediterranean seasonal cuisine using local...
Save Place
Monte Líbano 1025, M5509 Chacras de Coria, Mendoza, Argentina
A five-minute walk from Chacras de Coria’s central plaza, you’ll find Clos de Chacras, a charming historic winery that has been delicately restored. Owned by a winemaking family whose ancestors emigrated from Switzerland in the late 1800s, Clos de...
Save Place
Mendoza Province, Argentina
Make time to stop at the boutique winery La Azul for a tour with the winemaker and lunch at their parrilla-style restaurant right next door. You’ll enjoy the hospitable service, gourmet cuisine, and spectacular views. Pair your meal with a bottle...
Save Place
Calle La Gloria 2054, San José Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina
A pescetarian’s dream in a land of beef, Estancia Atamisque’s trout farm supplies the winery’s Rincon restaurant with fresh fish that the chef prepares in various mouthwatering styles and tasting menus. Vegetarians will delight in nibbling on...
Save Place
Unnamed Road, Mendoza, Argentina
Pan & Oliva is part of the Zuccardi family’s mini empire that has been operating in Mendoza for three generations. In the 1980s, Jose Alberto took over the Maipu winery from his father and began producing higher quality wines under the label...
Save Place
Calle Los Indios s/n, M5567 Valle de Uco, Mendoza, Argentina
O. Fournier is a modern architectural marvel located 80 miles (90 minutes) from downtown Mendoza in the district of San Carlos. It is one of Valle de Uco’s farthest wineries to visit, but it’s worth the drive to enjoy O. Fournier scenic views,...
Save Place
Ruta Provincial 94, km 11, M5565, Mendoza, Argentina
American entrepreneur Michael Evans and Argentine winemaker Pablo Gimenez Riili joined forces to create an unparalleled viticultural paradise for wine lovers from around the world. Set on 1,500 pristine acres in the heart of the Uco Valley, the...
Save Place
Ruta de Los Patos, Maipú, Mendoza, Argentina
A refined yet rustic restaurant and guesthouse nestled into the rural landscape of Mendoza’s Uco Valley, Finca Blousson is a hidden treasure for wine lovers seeking life’s simplest pleasures. Pair the Bistro’s blend of Argentine and French...
Save Place
For a truly unique dining experience, visit the Uco Valley winery Andeluna Cellars. Located on 200 picturesque acres with a view of the Andes, Andeluna’s privileged vistas are just as spellbinding as the six-course tasting menu paired premium...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25