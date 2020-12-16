Best Places to Have Wine in Hong Kong
Collected by Emily Chu , AFAR Local Expert
A glass of Australian sauvignon, a taste of boutique red, a bottle to pair with cheese and charcuterie... Hong Kong's love affair with wine means abundant, and ever-increasing, options for the wine enthusiast.
44 Peel St, Central, Hong Kong
Enophiles, look no further for that rare glass of wine. During an annual trip, 121BC's sommelier visits artisanal wine producers in Italy. The idea is to select minimal interventionist wines, and based on this philosophy, to add exclusive, organic...
Hong Kong, Wan Chai, Star St, 灣仔永豐街31號地下
The Classified outlets dotted around town have always been a favorite respite from the rushing about during a typical Hong Kong day. This particular outlet in Wanchai is the perfect nook after browsing the specialty shops around Star Street. But...
Hong Kong, Central, 27-29 威靈頓街號元益大廈地下
Choices, choices. With over 200 wines on rotation here, you'll be glad for the resident Enomatic wine dispenser that allows you to sample individual wines by the full glass, half glass, or even just a taste. If you can't make up your mind, the...
Hong Kong, Tsim Sha Tsui, Nathan Rd, 100號18/F, The One
The name says it all: This is the place to go for tapas and sangria. Spanish chef Quim Hernandez's signature dishes include potato pudding with cream, and the Silverglass Toast with Iberico Ham, but what better to pair his scrumptious menu, with...
73 Wyndham St, Central, Hong Kong
Di Vino fills up quickly during post-work hours, and it's easy to see why. With a friendly, homey atmosphere and bearing Hong Kong's biggest "by the glass" offerings of any independent wine bar, this is the place to head to for a relaxing drink to...
Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel And Towers, 20 Nathan Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
It's the setting for a glamorous evening: Oysters and wine, while overlooking the glistening Victoria Harbour. Have a seat around the classy oyster bar and choose your favorite wine from the expansive cellar. Or, if you prefer, have the sommelier...
