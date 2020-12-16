Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Best of Friedrichshain

Collected by Adam M Groffman , AFAR Local Expert
Friedrichshain, once part of East Berlin, is now a popular neighborhood filled with flea markets, nightclubs, cool cafes, and restaurants. Stick near Boxhagener Platz to discover many of the hot spots.
Save Place

Szimpla Kaffeehaus Budapest

Gärtnerstraße 15, 10245 Berlin, Germany
One of Budapest's legendary "ruin" bars, Szimpla has a cafe & bar in the heart of Berlin's coolest neighborhood. On a corner of Boxhagener Platz (popular for its weekend markets), the Szimpla cafe offers brunches and a lively atmosphere in the...
More Details >
Save Place

Salon - Zur Wilden Renate

Alt-Stralau 70, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Berlin’s most surreal bar experience is right where you’d expect it to be—in the trendy Friedrichshain neighborhood. Just a few blocks from some of Berlin’s most legendary nightclubs, the club Wilde Renate is a mismatched collection of buildings...
More Details >
Save Place

S-Bahnhof Warschauer Straße

10243 Berlin, Germany
A lucky shot of the Warschauer Straße, S-Bahn station at night.
More Details >
Save Place

Cupcake

Krossener Str. 12, 10245 Berlin, Germany
Since 2007, this small cupcake bakery & coffee shop serves some of Berlin's best homemade cupcakes. With large communal tables and a sweet location in the heart of Friedrichshain, this is a great cafe to visit for a snack on a winter...
More Details >
Save Place

Friedrichshain, Berlin

Friedrichshain, Berlin, Germany
While living in Berlin, I stayed on Warschauer Strasse, on the end closest to the U-Bahn station of the same name. On an evening walk before dinner, I took a walk down the street to explore my new surroundings. This particular set of doors is the...
More Details >
Save Place

East Side Gallery

Mühlenstraße 3-100, 10243 Berlin, Germany
The most famous remaining stretch of the BerlinWall gets its name from its location on the east side of the Spree River, as well as from its collection of political and satirical murals. Originally painted just after the wall fell, the murals were...
More Details >
Save Place

Karl-Marx-Allee

Karl-Marx-Allee, Berlin, Germany
Formerly considered East Berlin, Karl Marx Allee is one of the best places to get a glimpse of socialist history, architecture, and local life in Berlin from the past. The famous street is 89 meters wide and 2 km long and still houses some of the...
More Details >
Save Place

Yaam

An der Schillingbrücke 3, 10243 Berlin, Germany
Yam is a unique park that truly makes Berlin a city of the free. Created by rastafarians, or rugged nomad expats from Jamaica, Ghana, and Africa, they've created an environment that lives up to their dreams; a carefree zone where the only thing...
More Details >
Save Place

Spreepark Berlin

Kiehnwerderallee 1-3, 12437 Berlin, Germany
Even fun has a shelf life. This is what runs through my mind as I walk around Spreepark, the abandoned, dilapidated amusement park in Berlin. When East Germany and the GDR fell, so did many of the businesses operating under the rules of communism....
More Details >
Save Place

Gorki Apartments

Weinbergsweg 25, 10119 Berlin, Germany
This trendy boarding house, located in Rosenthaler Platz of Berlin-Mitte, has been meticulously designed to look and feel like a typical Berlin apartment. You might even miss the entrance to the building as it's hidden between a café and a...
More Details >
Check Availability >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without