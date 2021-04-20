Friedrichshain, Berlin
Friedrichshain, Berlin, Germany
Warschauer Strasse, FriedrichshainWhile living in Berlin, I stayed on Warschauer Strasse, on the end closest to the U-Bahn station of the same name. On an evening walk before dinner, I took a walk down the street to explore my new surroundings. This particular set of doors is the epitome of the neighborhood, to me.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Warschauer Strasse, Friedrichshain
On the way to a concert in Kreuzberg on my bike, I snapped this shot of the Fernsehturm in the distance.
almost 7 years ago
A Kebab for All Hours
Donner Kebab, the Turkish lamb gyro, is known as the street food dish for drunk people. I don't care what time of day it is, though, you can't go wrong when three euros gets you this filling thing plus a Berliner. I'll eat this at any time of day. I love it.