Friedrichshain, Berlin

Friedrichshain, Berlin, Germany
Warschauer Strasse, Friedrichshain
Warschauer Strasse, Friedrichshain

While living in Berlin, I stayed on Warschauer Strasse, on the end closest to the U-Bahn station of the same name. On an evening walk before dinner, I took a walk down the street to explore my new surroundings. This particular set of doors is the epitome of the neighborhood, to me.
By Matt Opsahl

Matt Opsahl
almost 7 years ago

Warschauer Strasse, Friedrichshain

On the way to a concert in Kreuzberg on my bike, I snapped this shot of the Fernsehturm in the distance.
Matt Opsahl
almost 7 years ago

A Kebab for All Hours

Donner Kebab, the Turkish lamb gyro, is known as the street food dish for drunk people. I don't care what time of day it is, though, you can't go wrong when three euros gets you this filling thing plus a Berliner. I'll eat this at any time of day. I love it.

