Art and Architecture in Tuscany

Ancient Etruscan frescoes, Hellenistic-style Roman bronzes, gilded royal palaces, works by names like Donatello, Michelangelo, and Botticelli—there’s no shortage of extraordinary art in Tuscany. In Florence you’ll find churches and palazzi aplenty and a museum for every interest, from medieval artillery to Ferragamo shoes, while the smaller towns boast their own cultural and artistic gems. Here are some of the highlights.

open-uri20130104-24689-1g8x1g9
Leaning Tower of Pisa
Piazza del Duomo, 56126 Pisa PI, Italy
Pisa’s famous leaning tower (the campanile of the adjacent Duomo) is part of the Piazza del Duomo, a UNESCO World Heritage Site that also includes the Duomo, baptistery and cemetery. Begun in 1173, the tower began to lean almost immediately thanks to soil subsidence. To try to halt the tilt, cables and counterweights have been inserted. A spiral staircase with nearly 300 steps leads to the top of this unique, iconic building.
April 20, 2021 03:27 PM
 · 
Rey Madolora
AccadamiaGal.Flo.AFAR.jpg
PRESSPHOTO FI PRIMO INVIO DAVID DI MICHELANGELO ALLA GALLERIA DELL'ACCADEMIA
PRESSPHOTO
Galleria dell’Accademia
Via Ricasoli, 58/60, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
Most people head to this ex-art school to ogle the world’s most famous nude statue. Michelangelo’s David was carved from a single five-meter-high block of milky-white marble in 1504 and originally stood in Piazza della Signoria. Don’t neglect the other artworks in the gallery, however. They include Michelangelo’s four unfinished Slaves, straining to escape their stone prison, and a fabulous collection of early musical instruments. To avoid endless lines, advance booking is advised.
April 20, 2021 03:55 PM
 · 
Nicky Swallow
UffizziGallery.Flo.AGE.RM.crop.LKF-23663.jpg
Uffizi Gallery, Florence, Tuscany, Italy
Juergen Richter/© Juergen Richter
Uffizi Gallery
6 Piazzale degli Uffizi
Ideally you’d have a whole day to appreciate the world’s foremost collection of Renaissance paintings, housed in the 16th-century headquarters of the Medici court. But for those with less time, highlights include the three great Maestà altarpieces in Room 2, Gentile da Fabriano’s glowing Adoration of the Magi (Rooms 5 and 6), Piero della Francesca’s Duke and Duchess of Urbino (Room 7), Fra Filippo Lippi’s ethereal Madonna and Child with Two Angels (Room 8), and the celebrated Botticellis in Rooms 10 to 14. Advance booking is advised.
March 27, 2019 10:31 AM
 · 
Kirsten Alana
4fa8eab032205bd4d0466831a933d99a
Leonardo da Vinci Museum
Via dei Servi, 66, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
Even with all the noted thinkers, artists, politicians, and powerful families who’ve called Florence home, Leonardo da Vinci is arguably the city’s most famous son. This homage focuses less on his artwork and more on Da Vinci’s forward-thinking inventions and theories. The exhibits are separated into five themes, with each including models based on Da Vinci’s instructions. The Earth section includes pieces like printing machines and an oil press; Water has hydraulic saws and water floats; Fire boasts military artillery inspired by the Atlantic Codex; Air has Da Vinci’s parachute, flying machine, and “winged man” paragliding prototype; and Mechanisms includes items based on Da Vinci’s codexes, to demonstrate their principles. Most items are hands-off, but kids will have fun learning how to operate the rotating crane and other models. Most of the pieces are made of wood, so you really get a feel for their bones—and for Da Vinci’s genius.
April 20, 2021 03:24 PM
c34dce88b11244df6e40dd3e118fe70f.jpg
The Palazzo Pitti, Florence, Italy
age fotostock
Pitti Palace
Piazza de' Pitti, 1, 50125 Firenze FI, Italy
The Uffizi Gallery might get more attention, but the Palazzo Pitti across the river is the largest museum complex in Florence. The vast Renaissance palace itself has been owned by the Medici family, used by Napoleon, and repurposed as home to King Victor Emmanuel III. Today you can visit rooms that house Renaissance paintings by Titian, Raphael, and Rubens; a lavish Medici silver and jewelry collection; a collection of fine European porcelain; and a costume collection. An all-in-one ticket grants entrance to each of the museums: Museo Argenti, Galleria Costume, and Museo Porcellane, as well as the Boboli and Bardini gardens.
March 11, 2019 05:51 PM
 · 
Gillian Longworth McGuire
0fd981513a9e4c6e71d8abc42f97e9e8.jpg
Pinacoteca Nazionale
Via S. Pietro, 29, 53100 Siena SI, Italy
Active from the 13th to 15th centuries and considered an influence on the pre-Renaissance movement, the Sienese School of painting is identifiable by its themes—always religious, and usually with a focus on Biblical miracles—and its signature style, a dreamy mix of Roman, Gothic, and Byzantine influences that often feature dazzling gold backgrounds. Opened in 1932, this museum boasts one of the world’s largest collections of Sienese School works, as well as a number of Renaissance and late-medieval pieces from Italian artists. Wander through the impressive building—a combination of two 14th- and 15th-century noblemen’s palazzi—to find works like Duccio’s Madonna and Child, Michelino da Besozzo’s Mystical Marriage of Saint Catherine (celebrating the “calling” of Siena’s native daughter), and Bartolo di Fredi’s expansive Adoration of the Magi. Paired with a visit to Florence’s Uffizi, coming here offers insight into the differences—and longtime rivalry—between the two cities.
April 20, 2021 03:46 PM
IlDuomodiFirenze-CattedralediSantaMariadiFiori.ZON-6931270_copy.jpg
Florence, Cathedral Santa Maria del Fiori, Italy
Zoonar/Lothar/Hinz/ age fotostock
Duomo di Santa Maria del Fiore
Piazza del Duomo, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
The cathedral, usually called the Duomo, is Florence’s most recognizable building. You are able to catch glimpses of its magnificent red-tiled cupola from just about anywhere in the city center. Construction on the church complex began in 1296 and the work—Brunelleschi’s dome and his Baptistery, and Giotto’s bell tower—was completed in 1426. The interior of this architectural is reserved in contrast with the exterior’s marble Gothic facade and its green, pink, and white stripes. Climb the 463 steps up into the dome for a close-up look at Giorgio Vasari’s fresco, The Last Judgment, and a bird’s-eye view of the city.
April 20, 2021 03:41 PM
 · 
Sivan Askayo
open-uri20131207-24010-mbr423
FLORENCE & TUSCANY 2007 Photo Gianluca Moggi / New Press Photo
Santa Maria della Scala
Piazza del Duomo, 1, 53100 Siena SI, Italy
Founded in the 9th century, Santa Maria della Scala was one of Europe’s first hospitals. It was also one of the first hospitals anywhere to disinfect its equipment and only stopped taking in patients in the 1980s. (The writer Italo Calvino died here in 1961.) The early history of the hospital is illustrated in the 15th-century frescoes decorating the walls of the Pilgrim’s Hall, and there is a fascinating archaeological museum housed in the labyrinthine basement rooms.
April 20, 2021 03:54 PM
 · 
Nicky Swallow
caf66a44453615652f9cbfd569c253cb.jpg
Museo dell'Opera del Duomo
Museo dell’Opera del Duomo
Piazza del Duomo, 9, 50122 Firenze FI, Italy
Florence’s wonderful Museo dell’Opera del Duomo (Cathedral Works Museum) is open to the public with double its original floor space and a new contemporary look. The unique collection of works by masters such as Donatello, Michelangelo, Luca della Robbia, and Lorenzo Ghiberti includes statuary from the Duomo, bell tower, and Baptistery as well as models and other exhibits relating to the building of one of the world’s largest cathedrals. Showstoppers include the bronze panels from the Baptistery’s doors, gleaming from their recent cleanup; Donatello’s emotive Mary Magdalene; the two exquisite cantorie (choir lofts) by Donatello and della Robbia; and a vast scale replica of the Duomo’s original facade, ripped down in 1587.
September 05, 2017 08:02 PM
 · 
Nicky Swallow
d3bd73523827851f9a81577c13b4e899.jpg
PRESSPHOTO MUSEO DELLA SCARPA SALVATORE FERRAGAMO IN PALAZZO FERONI
Gianluca Moggi
Museo Salvatore Ferragamo
Piazza di Santa Trinita, 5R, 50123 Firenze FI, Italy
What began in pre-war Italy as two small workshops in the Palazzo Spini Feroni on Via Tornabuoni has grown into a fashion empire and a brand synonymous with Hollywood glamour. A museum dedicated to the craftsmanship of Salvatore Ferragamo opened in this grand palazzo in 1995. The collection includes the wooden lasts, or forms, that Ferragamo used to shape shoes for stars like Marilyn Monroe, Audrey Hepburn, and Sophia Loren. Glass cases display some of the company’s colorful and iconic creations—many that seem more sculpture than shoe. There is also a small space that hosts contemporary art exhibitions.
November 26, 2018 08:50 AM
 · 
Gillian Longworth McGuire
More From AFAR
Now’s the Time for an Awe-Inspiring Tour in the Great Outdoors
Outdoor Adventure
5 Reasons to Take an Awe-Inspiring Tour in the Great Outdoors
ustoa_3
Tips + News
How to Use Travel to Help Save the World
IMAGE_HERO_OUTDOOR_ARUBA
Journeys: Caribbean + Atlantic
Have it All in the Aruban Outdoors
Danube_Heroimage
Journeys: Cruise
A Dream Danube Cruise Filled with Nature and Culture
BoraBora_Hero_Image
Journeys: Resorts
Dreamy Sunsets and Delights in Bora Bora
WFF_Cottage_0950.png
Hotels
The 8 Best New Hotels in the Catskills and Hudson Valley to Open in 2022