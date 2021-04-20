Pinacoteca Nazionale

The "Uffizi" of Siena

A unique privilege to us, men and women of the 21st century: to walk across centuries of art history of a local school of painting, that of the Sienese, simply moving from one room to the another. This is what I think each time I visit the Pinacoteca and what I had in mind while a friend of mine, Bruno Lambiase, made ​​me this picture without my noticing during #invasionidigitali. Yes, you can take pictures here for an extracharge of 1 euro.



The visit of the Pinacoteca starts from the second floor with the oldest work, the Redentore Benedicente by Maestro di Tressa (1215), which introduces to the later works of the most known names such as Duccio di Buoninsegna, Simone Martini, Pietro and Ambrogio Lorenzetti, the Sassetta, the Vecchietta and others. The details of the narrative scenes which want to represent the reality are very funny without notions of perspective!



On the first floor continues the chronological order of the works with Beccafumi, Sodoma, Francesco Vanni, Ventura Salimbeni and others. A new style thanks to the perspective and a new use of the colors.



Do not miss the room #26 which has a spectacular view over Siena.



On the third floor of the Pinacoteca finally there is the Collezione Spannocchi in which stand out works of Dürer, Lorenzo Lotto, Cavalier d'Arpino and some portraits by Flemish artists that I love.



Last but not least there is a free Wi-Fi connection, which allows you to surf the online guide of the Pinacoteca during your visit.