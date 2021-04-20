Leonardo da Vinci Museum

So much knowledge, So much talent

Florence - home to the Italian Renaissance. It is so amazing to walk the streets and imagine all those who have walked there before you...Dante, Michelangelo, da Vinci, Boticelli, Ghirlandaio, Galileo and many more. You almost start taking for granted that every little courtyard you encounter will probably have a work of one of the masters. Toddlers use the statue bases as place to play hide and seek. Our guide at the Uffizi took us to see "The Birth of Venus", one of the most famous paintings of all time. She pointed out that the face of Venus was beautiful, the plants were very accurately painted, but the anatomy was "A Disaster!". You do get spoiled by all of the masterpieces. This image was from the da Vinci museum, where they have built models of some of the amazing machines he designed, well ahead of anyone else of his time. This was one of his flying machines. He realized the wing tip was going to have to move independently of the rest of the wing. Another treat....Jupiter was visible, just a bit below the moon. I could almost imagine the way it was when Galileo was the first to see the craters on the moon and discovered the moons of Jupiter.