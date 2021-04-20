Leaning Tower of Pisa

Fresh Out of the Oven

I wish I could say I knew the name of this spot, or how to find it, but I happened upon it late one night on an empty stomach, wandering around Pisa looking for a different restaurant. I stopped in here to ask for directions, and soon realized I was where I should be. Out back, the garden was filled with Italian-speaking locals eating gooey, cheesy pies served immediately upon being taken from the oven. So hot you should resist, lest you burn the roof of your mouth; but so tasty and enticing you just can't wait. Worth the burn.