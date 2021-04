There aren't many places that say Italy like the Leaning Tower of Pisa. Ask any kid under 8. It is so common it is almost a cliche. But to walk on the Piazza de Miracoli and see the Leaning Tower (and the leaning baptistry too) really takes your breath away.Unfortunately for Pisa, it is often upstaged by its glamorous cousin to the east, Florence . However Pisa is well worth the visit and easy to get to. There is a cost involved for the museum, tower and baptistry. While the church is free, you do need to obtain a ticket to enter.We had the good fortune of having a University of Pisa student and native Pisano as our guide through the piazza and city. Florence may be more famous, but Pisa is more loved by its locals.