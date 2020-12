You’ll need a bit of time if you plan on visiting each of Antigua’s best beaches - if you visited a different one every day, it would take an entire year to sample all of Antigua's sugar-white sandy beaches. Yes, the island may have only 54 miles of coastline, but it boasts 365 beaches! And don't think it's all quantity and no quality. Many of Antigua's best beaches are found on the protected Caribbean side, and all are open to the public.